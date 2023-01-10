Consolidated Credit Celebrates 30 Years with Free Webinars on Inflation and Financial Stability

Consolidated Credit Celebrates 30 Years with Free Webinars on Inflation and Financial Stability

Monthly webinars help people deal with debt, learn how to budget, and save money during times of high inflation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit wants Americans to learn smart money management, how to pay down debt, and budget better in the new year. The non-profit organization is helping consumers assess and repair their finances with monthly financial education webinars.

Reducing debt is a top resolution every New Year and with sky high inflation, watching every dollar can make a difference. Consolidated Credit hosts monthly webinars on a variety of money topics. Join us on the second Wednesday for topics in English and on the third Wednesday for Spanish webinars. The financially focused events are held at 1:00 P.M. (EST), and registration is now open to the public. (PRNewswire)

The Recovering from the Holidays: A New Year with No Debt webinar will help consumers develop a fresh approach to their finances. On Jan. 11, attendees will learn:

How to develop SMART financial goals for the New Year – and achieve them

Learn clever ways to pay off 2020 holiday debt

Where to find free expert help so you're not going it alone

"People feeling the stress of inflation and pressure from juggling bills can get free help by attending webinars conducted by our financial literacy coaches," says April Lewis-Parks, Director of Education and Corporate Communications. "Each of our educational webinars are created by experts to address current financial events and help people find the best solutions for them."

The webinar on Feb. 8, Income Tax Advice from the Experts, will help consumers navigate tax season. Attendees will learn:

Money and time-saving tactics for employees and independent contractors

How to get out of trouble – and stay out of trouble – with the IRS

Where to find an accredited tax expert who can help you

On March 8, people can tune into Saving Strategies in Today's Economy, because when times are tough and the problems are complicated, Consolidated Credit has solutions to help. People attending this webinar will learn:

How to pay off your debts so you can save more for yourself

Tactics to impress creditors and ditch debt collectors

Tactics to battle inflation and tools to save money

Webinars take place at 1 p.m. EST on the third Wednesday of each month in English and on the fourth Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 28 years. Its mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling. (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Credit) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consolidated Credit