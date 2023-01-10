Doe-Anderson Unveils Next Chapter Following New Business Streak

Employee-Owned Agency Announces New Leadership & Brand Identity

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doe-Anderson , one of the nation's oldest independent ad agencies that works with brands such as Carrier, Roto-Rooter and Maker's Mark, a brand it has helped build for 50 years, has formed a new leadership team comprised of people who have made Doe-Anderson the success it is today and recent top talent hires who, after big agency, holding company careers, have been drawn to its independent agency culture.

The Doe-Anderson Executive Leadership team includes: Todd Spencer, Executive Chairman; Lee Dorsey, President/Chief Operating Officer; Leyla Touma Dailey, President/Chief Creative Officer; Matt Woehrmann, EVP/Chief Client Officer; Brittany Campisano, EVP/Chief Financial Officer; and John Birnsteel, CEO. (PRNewswire)

Doe-Anderson, one of the oldest and largest independent ad agencies in the US, names seventh CEO in 108-year history.

Effective immediately, COO John Birnsteel has been promoted to CEO, taking the role held by Chairman, President and CEO Todd Spencer who becomes Executive Chairman. At the same time, Chief Creative Officer Leyla Touma Dailey, who joined two years ago from Y&R, assumes the additional role of President alongside Lee Dorsey, formerly SVP, Director of Innovation and now President/Chief Operating Officer. Rounding out the team are agency veteran and EVP/Controller Brittany Campisano who becomes Chief Financial Officer, and EVP/Managing Director Matt Woehrmann, who joined from McCann in 2021, becomes Chief Client Officer, a new position.

Birnsteel, who began his career at Doe-Anderson and later became a brand strategist and consultant at FutureBrand in London, returned to the agency 10 years ago. His appointment as CEO marks just the seventh time the title has been awarded in the agency's 108 years.

Spencer said, "We believe leadership stability with the right leaders and the ability to carefully plan smooth successions have been key to our success. Now it's time to write the next chapter with a blended team of leaders who have helped drive the agency's success and new perspectives from those who have opted for a smaller, independent agency culture and the opportunities that offers."

Birnsteel noted, "There is a reason why our clients stay with us and why employee tenure is eight years, three times the industry average. Our agency has a unique culture and is well poised for future growth. I could not be more excited about this new role and all that's yet to come."

The appointments are concurrent with the agency reveal of a new website and visual brand identity and follow a new business streak that includes 2022 wins of clients across categories ranging from athletics to pet food, power, plumbing and tourism. These gains include Social AOR for Roto-Rooter, creative AOR for EvoShield, a division of Wilson Sporting Goods, as well as notable brands such as Stewart Pet, Louisville Gas & Electric, and Louisville Tourism.

Doe-Anderson's creation of its new leadership team also follows a talent expansion that began in 2021 and has included new hires at all levels from the leadership team and beyond, in addition to internal moves. In Q4 last year, Erin Spalding, who formerly led Digital Integration and managed accounts across a number of categories – from spirits to sports to tourism – has taken on the role of SVP, Director of Marketing and will oversee business development efforts.

About Doe-Anderson

Doe-Anderson Inc. is one of the oldest independent advertising agencies in the US. It works with iconic brands including Maker's Mark, Jim Beam, and Louisville Slugger. Client partners also include Texas Roadhouse, Carrier, Roto-Rooter, and several healthcare and financial sector brands. Doe-Anderson has 130 employees with offices in Louisville, KY and Columbus, OH, offering integrated communication services including brand and digital strategy, creative execution, media buying and planning, analytics, digital design and development, content production and public relations. The agency is a member of AMIN Worldwide, a global peer group of independent agencies, and the American Association of Advertising Agencies.

Doe-Anderson logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Doe-Anderson