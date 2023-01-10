Evolve Announces Partnership with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy To Offer Luxury and Premium Rental Properties

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve today announced that select rental properties are available on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy.

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated and growing collection of 100,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 700+ prime leisure destinations around the world. Leveraging Marriott International's decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety and amenity standards. It is also the only home rental offering to participate in the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays. Connect with @HomesandVillasbyMarriott on Instagram and Facebook or via LinkedIn .

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will feature Evolve homes in hundreds of destinations across the U.S., including Branson, Lake Havasu City, Myrtle Beach, Hot Springs, Hilton Head, Kissimmee, Galveston, Scottsdale and Breckenridge.

Since 2011, Evolve has been reimagining the vacation rental experience. When booking with Evolve, guests check into vetted homes with all the support needed for a great stay. If something is off or plans change, Evolve's Rest Easy Promise means the company will make it right, day or night. The company has welcomed more than 10 million guests to date, with an industry-leading average property review score of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, Evolve rental properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design and amenities.

"We are delighted to have Evolve's inventory available to book on such a reputable platform like Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy," says Jay Whiteley, Evolve's Senior Director of Distribution Partnerships. "With this home management partnership, guests can book with confidence, choosing from thousands of vetted and professionally cleaned homes across the nation, all backed by our Rest Easy Promise. We are proud to align with the values of such a renowned hospitality company like Marriott to provide guests with exceptional stays."

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy service, which will be adopted by Evolve include:

24/7 support

24-hour check-in either in-person or through a touch keypad

High speed Wi-Fi

Premium bed linens and towels

Kitchen Essentials

Professional cleaning pre and post stay

Premium design and aesthetic

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is the premiere booking platform for customers that have a preference for premium and luxury rental offerings that prioritize consistency, quality and unparalleled loyalty through the loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy™ . Their curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world and creates the space for guests to enjoy their most treasured travel moments including home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.

About Evolve

Evolve is reimagining the vacation rental experience with our modern approach to hospitality and property management. We help guests rest easy with vetted homes, bookings that give back, and all the support they need for a great stay. We also make vacation rental stress-free for owners, partnering with them to book more and keep more of what they earn thanks to our industry-low 10% management fee. Learn more at www.evolve.com .

