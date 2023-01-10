HCSC Community Support Strategy Increases Focus on Social Barriers to Health

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) is realigning its community investments in 2023 into five newly redesigned strategic pillars to better support its umbrella mission of expanding access to care. HCSC recognizes the importance social and economic factors have on health and wellness, and the 2023 community support pillars more directly target these social determinants of health (SDOH).

Health Care Service Corporation (PRNewswire)

"For decades, we have worked in close collaboration with local community organizations and partners, leveraging their knowledge, experience and talents on a local level to help support healthier communities," said Clarita Santos, HCSC Executive Director of Corporate and Civic Partnerships. "We're continuing to build on that model, but we are refining how we believe we can make a difference. It's estimated that more than 50% of poor health outcomes are driven by SDOH factors and we're aligning to areas where data shows we can make an impact. "

The new pillars are:

Economic Opportunity and Stability: Addressing issues such as poverty, removing barriers to employment, providing good jobs, and upskilling.

Nutrition: Supporting efforts to decrease hunger and increase access to nutritional food.

Neighborhood and Built Environment: Focusing on affordable healthy housing, access to transportation, and access to physical activity.

Locally Defined Health Solutions: Addressing hyperlocal health and human service needs.

Optimal Health Outcomes: Helping close gaps in care, specifically around six priority areas: immunizations; diabetes care; cardiovascular care; behavioral health; early detection cancer screening and maternal & infant health.

HCSC began to shift its giving priorities with its 2022 major grants, which allowed more of an SDOH focus than in previous years.

A new major grant program will be announced in early 2023 that more closely aligns to the new giving pillars.

