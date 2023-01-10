ROCKY MOUNTAIN SPINE & SPORT OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN LITTLETON, COLO.

At 7987 S. Broadway

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Spine & Sport Physical Therapy opened a second Littleton outpatient clinic Monday at 7987 S. Broadway.

The Littleton-Southpark clinic, as it is known, is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 720-845-6880 or visit rmsspt.com.

Rocky Mountain, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

The clinic's in-clinic and telehealth options for orthopedic physical therapy include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Brett Smith earned a bachelor's degree in health studies from the University of Central Missouri and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Missouri.

Smith is certified as an orthopedic clinical specialist and is certified in dry needling. He has a particular interest in return-to-sport injuries, especially those related to the shoulder and knee.

Rocky Mountain also has a clinic at 10268 W. Centennial Road, Suite 101, and more than 20 locations clinics in Colorado, mostly in the Denver area.

