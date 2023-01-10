Switch Reward Card Expands Beta Testing

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch Reward Card, a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem that offers debit payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies, is excited to announce the following recent updates to its platform:

Switch's Node Network Charter was passed and the Switch Blockchain went live in December.

Moved the Switch Black Card closed beta to open beta. The Switch Black Card currently has over 200 active users.

The Switch Trading Platform has over 120 users in closed beta. Beta Users can buy, sell and send cryptocurrencies, and has the ability to top-up or load the converted currencies to the Switch Black Card. Switch plans to add additional users to the test group in January.

In a December letter to the community announcing the launch of the blockchain, Switch Reward Card CEO, and former President of Discover Bank, Kathy Roberts said, "I feel fortunate to be making this announcement and to have kept that wonder about this emerging tech that will continue to change the world as it is being adopted faster than all previous technologies before it."

Switch Reward Card President, COO and fellow co-founder Bradley Willden is excited about the versatility of the product suite: "The Switch platform has both custodial and non-custodial wallets giving our community members true ownership of their digital assets."

Apply for the Switch Black Card today and join the open beta: https://dashboard.switchus.io/register/start

ABOUT Switch

Switch is a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem. The blockchain is empowered by a global decentralized node network where node licensees will be rewarded, by the blockchain, with Switch Digital Rewards. Switch offers debit payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world.

This Press Release may contain forward looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements discuss plans, strategies, prospects, and expectations concerning the business, operations, markets, risks, and other similar matters. There may be events in the future that we cannot accurately predict or control. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not plan to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Rewards are not available for purchase from Switch. They are digital rewards earned in exchange for work and action on the Switch network. The digital reward is designed to have utility on the Switch platform for the purchase of Switch's products and services. The digital reward is not an investment product and may never have any value outside of the Switch platform. Switch node owners should not expect to recognize any value from the digital reward other than its utility with Switch. Switch does not anticipate correlation between the digital reward value and Switch's business activities.

No cryptocurrency is loaded onto the Switch Visa Card. All assets are converted to local fiat currency prior to loading on the Visa network. Switch provides financial services and is not a bank.

