S'YOUNG and Jo Loves Deepens Partnership, Strengthens Jo Loves' Connection to the Chinese Market

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S'YOUNG International ("S'YOUNG", "the Company"), the initiator of CP cooperation model, a digital-driven open platform for global beauty brands to connect with the Chinese market, has expanded its partnership with Jo Loves ("the brand"), the newest brand from legendary fragrance entrepreneur, Jo Malone CBE. Jo Loves has been supported locally by S'YOUNG and achieved significant results in the Chinese market despite challenging conditions.

Faced with the evolving consumer views and general market conditions in China, S'YOUNG team shares a clear vision with the brand. The Company works closely with Jo Loves team to promote what is genuinely a unique brand and serves as the brand's China Partner, focusing on brand-building, product management, and marketing, rather than merely being a salesperson.

The innovative fragrance collection, Jo Loves, crafted by Jo Malone CBE personally, is being specifically marketed toward Gen Z consumers. In 2020, Jo Loves was midway through an international rollout when the pandemic hit. As Jo Malone CBE said in the interview with Vogue Business, she believes that instead of fancy offices and meeting rooms, a brand requires "creativity, a great team, great partners" to achieve success.

Jo Loves' higher-than-expected sales numbers in China are made possible with support from S'YOUNG. Through a combination of crafting the brand narrative based on deep insights, as well as extensive marketing and operational experience, S'YOUNG has helped Jo Loves impress the Chinese consumers with a customized strategy. On this year's International Women's Day, Jo Loves' best-selling perfume, Mango Thai Lime, exceeded one-million-yuan sales within just 5 minutes in a live-streaming campaign organized by S'YOUNG, now it has become the top-selling imported perfume on Tmall, China's biggest business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform.

S'YOUNG International empowers global beauty brands to connect with the Chinese market by focusing on cultural localization, effective operations, advertising and distribution. The 4,000+ team has worked with more than 50 major international brands, including KIKO, CELLEX-C, MEMO PARIS, MESOESTETIC, ZELENS, LUMENE… as well as reaching strategic cooperation with the Johnson & Johnson Group to assist in the e-commerce execution of its full line of consumer goods in China, including Dr. Ci:Labo, Listerine, Neutrogena, and more.

