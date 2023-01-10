Vori Health & Allstate Benefits Partner to Increase Access to Musculoskeletal & Orthopedic Specialty Care

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health — a national, multidisciplinary medical practice focused on delivering best-in-class, evidence-based musculoskeletal and orthopedic care — today announced a partnership with Allstate Benefits, a leading health and supplemental insurer.

By leveraging Allstate Benefits proactive care model, hybrid network, and clinical navigation, Vori Health aims to dramatically improve accessibility and outcomes while lowering healthcare costs for businesses and their employees.

Allstate Benefits is a leading health and supplemental insurer, empowering businesses, and their employees with innovative protection solutions for over four million people nationwide dedicated to protecting people at their most vulnerable times.

"Musculoskeletal conditions can deeply impact someone's quality of life," said David Essary, president of Allstate Benefits and Allstate Health Solutions. "We believe our partnership will help more people get the medical care they need at an affordable price. By creating easy access to Vori Health's skilled specialists, we hope to protect those seeking medical care and help them achieve their hopes and dreams."

Vori Health is a virtual-first care innovator that improves musculoskeletal (MSK) outcomes and lowers costs through a new, evidence-based, physician-led care team. Its multidisciplinary treatment model for muscle and joint pain includes personalized non-operative medical care, non-opioid prescriptions, physical therapy, and healthy lifestyle coaching to support healing.

"Musculoskeletal and orthopedic issues are some of the most common conditions for individuals. Our partnership with Allstate Benefits allows us to increase access to comprehensive musculoskeletal care at a lower cost," said Dr. Ryan Grant, founder and CEO of Vori Health.

Vori Health treats conditions from head-to-toe including back, neck, knee, and shoulder pain. It provides a holistic diagnosis to patients, improves access to appropriate evidence-based care, reduces unnecessary surgery & imaging, and supports a faster recovery with improved outcomes.

About Vori Health

Vori Health is a nationwide specialty medical practice delivering an innovative solution for back, neck, and joint care. With doctor-led care teams and a hybrid network of virtual and in-person services, Vori Health provides the most convenient way for patients to get appropriate care for musculoskeletal conditions without bouncing around the healthcare system. In one place, patients get evidence-based treatment from a specialty physician, physical therapist, and health coach who work together to coordinate all aspects of care. This model drives down unnecessary surgeries, speeds recoveries, reduces spend, and lowers premiums. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com.

About Allstate Benefits

Allstate Benefits is a leading provider of workplace benefits, offering group health plans, employer stop loss, and supplemental insurance coverage to millions of people nationwide. For more than six decades, Allstate Benefits has delivered superior products and services with cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service and compassionate claims administration. We are customer-focused and value-driven. We are the Good Hands® people. To learn more, please visit www.allstatebenefits.com.

