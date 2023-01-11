Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 18, 2023

CRANFORD, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 18, 2023.

Conference Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Time: 10:45 AM ET Location: Virtual Live presentation: Viewers must register for the conference to view the live presentation. 1x1 meetings: Investors may request meetings by contacting their Sidoti representative or Citius Investor Relations.





About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL, for which a BLA is under review by the FDA. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen

ir@citiuspharma.com

908-967-6677 x113

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (PRNewsfoto/Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.