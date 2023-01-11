Duke Energy begins operating 207-MW Ledyard Windpower, its first wind project in Iowa

Verizon Communications has entered into a 180-megawatt virtual power purchase agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS), a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), today announced it has placed into commercial operation the 207-megawatt (MW) Ledyard Windpower project in Kossuth County, Iowa.

"More than 10% of the nation's wind power is in Iowa, and it's exciting for our company to begin operating in that market," said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. "We also have a terrific customer in Verizon, and we're pleased to help them advance their own renewable energy portfolio for their operations."

Verizon Communications is supporting the project through a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 180 MW of power from the Ledyard project.

"Verizon's support of renewable energy is a key enabler to achieving our goal of net-zero emissions in our operations by 2035," said James Gowen, Verizon's chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, global supply chain. "Through investments in clean energy solutions – like this agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions – Verizon is doing its part to green the U.S. energy grid."

This is DESS's first project in the state, providing enough renewable capacity to power the equivalent of 75,000 U.S. homes. It consists of 46 Vestas V150 4.5-MW turbines. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is responsible for the site's long-term maintenance and operations.

Ledyard Windpower created about 200 jobs during peak construction. The 12,000-acre agricultural site will continue to be used by farmers. It will have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant local tax revenues during assessment years of commercial operation to the county and local school districts, as well as meaningful payments to participating landowners.

Ledyard Windpower was co-developed by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and Amshore Renewable Energy.

Supporting the community

The Duke Energy Foundation and Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions are supporting the Ledyard Fire Department and its efforts to purchase a tanker pumper truck. A grant of $60,000 was recently awarded to the department.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a leader in sustainable energy, helping large enterprises reduce power costs, lower emissions and increase resiliency. The team provides wind, solar, resilient backup power and managed energy services to over 1,000 projects across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of more than 5,100 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

The brand includes the following subsidiaries of Duke Energy Corporation that are registered to transact business in various states and may be branded as Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions for marketing purposes: Duke Energy One, Inc.; Duke Energy Commercial Enterprises, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables Commercial, LLC; Duke Energy Renewable Services, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Storage, LLC; Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Solar, LLC.; and REC Solar Commercial Corporation.

