FalconX 360 Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX1 today announced its platform, FalconX 360, has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

FalconX 360 is the first and only unified investment and risk management platform for institutional digital asset managers. FalconX 360 enables institutions to access 94% of global spot and derivatives liquidity through one account alongside the industry's most comprehensive suite of prime services. FalconX 360 availability is subject to jurisdictional limitations and capabilities of each FalconX entity.

With FalconX 360, for the first time ever, institutions can get cross-margining capabilities across their crypto investments within a single user interface. Through one platform, FalconX clients now have access to a unified portfolio view, position and post-transaction reporting, institutional staking and the ability to borrow against balances and positions – all with a built-in risk management engine.



"FalconX is the first digital asset platform to launch a comprehensive solution of this magnitude - and it could not have come at a better time, when risk management is top of mind," said Raghu Yarlagadda, Founder and CEO of FalconX. "We're proud to be providing confidence and security to digital asset investors."

In the same way that crypto is democratizing access to finance, the FalconX 360 platform is democratizing access to the digital asset ecosystem, allowing institutions to be significantly more active and agile with their investments. Instead of splitting $1M across multiple platforms, investors can now bring that $1M to FalconX and access diversified investments through a single cross-margined account, streamlining account management, saving time and maximizing ROI.

"Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring FalconX as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

FalconX is a fully comprehensive digital asset platform that allows institutions to access and manage all of their crypto strategies through a single interface and seamless workflows, making it easy to execute trading, prime services and clearing all in one place. FalconX's crypto-as-a-service offering powers leading banks, FinTechs, and investment applications to easily add crypto to their product offerings with a goal of enabling the next billion users to enter the crypto space. The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Bengaluru and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

