Gliffy by Perforce Enhances Visual Collaboration Within Atlassian Confluence

Gliffy by Perforce releases real-time collaboration for its Atlassian Confluence Cloud app to provide remote and hybrid teams with a way to create visuals within Confluence in real time

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, has launched real-time collaboration within Confluence Cloud for Gliffy, its industry-leading technical diagramming solution. This new feature will help teams maximize collaborative working sessions and drive innovation within one of the most popular apps on the Atlassian Marketplace.

"Diagramming directly within Confluence has been an important benefit to teams that use Gliffy," said Charlie Ealy, Senior Product Manager for Gliffy at Perforce Software. "Our team's goal for real-time collaboration is to provide an added layer of functionality that helps teams minimize the need to manage multiple tools in order to work collaboratively."

According to Gartner, Inc., "Up to 81% of employees who can work remotely or in a hybrid scenario will choose to do so." Further, "Employees spend almost 10% of their time opening, closing, and switching between different technology applications."* In order to reach their goals, organizations must carefully select tools that capture the spirit of in-person interactions within this digital-first workplace.

With real-time diagram collaboration directly integrated within Confluence, teams don't need to use multiple external tools, remember additional logins, or open extra windows in order to immediately share ideas and insights. Instead, they can simply invite others to collaborate on one diagram. The diagram owner can control the level of access for each user, and collaborators can follow one another's activity during a working session and view all changes in real time. This makes it easier to complete and update architecture diagrams, flowcharts, and process diagrams or capture ideas with a mind map or brainstorming template.

"Smart, intuitive collaboration is fundamental in Confluence, and diagramming tools like Gliffy help make Confluence a vital resource for teams of all sizes to diagram together – now in real-time," said Brittany Sudlow, Group Product Marketing Manager, Confluence.

"When teams have the ability to both share ideas and build documentation with the same tool, they can maximize working sessions and reach their product, business, software, and IT goals faster," said Dan Dodot, General Manager, Perforce Software. "We're excited to enhance these use cases within Confluence and support our Atlassian customers with real-time collaboration features."

Small teams of up to 10 users can start using Gliffy Diagrams for Confluence for free, or teams of any size can start a free 30-day evaluation.

*Gartner® Press Release, Gartner HR Research Identifies New Framework for Organizations to Succeed in Today's Fragmented Workplace, October 24, 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

