Local Bounti Introduces Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit Featuring Greenhouse-Grown Living Butter Lettuce

Premium lettuce wrap kit features living butter lettuce grown with innovative indoor agriculture method, offering consumers a fresh, restaurant quality meal at home in about five minutes

HAMILTON, Mont., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company combining the best aspects of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, announced the launch of its chef-inspired Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit, a restaurant-quality meal solution that is prepared at home in about 5 minutes, at 194 Sprouts Farmers Markets (NASDAQ: SFM) locations in California and Arizona. Driven by its mission to "Nourish Humankind and Protect the Planet," Local Bounti continues to deploy its state-of-the-art growing techniques to unlock superior products for consumers to enjoy while simultaneously doing good for the environment and achieving best-in-class sustainability metrics.

Local Bounti Logo (PRNewsfoto/Local Bounti) (PRNewswire)

At just 120 calories per serving, Local Bounti's new Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit is landing in stores just in time for shoppers' New Year's resolutions, meeting consumer demand for more premium, healthy and easy-to-prepare meal kit options at home. Local Bounti's Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit features its own sustainably greenhouse-grown living butter lettuce head coupled with a chef-inspired chicken and veggie blend in a tangy stir fry sauce allowing consumers to make restaurant-quality chicken lettuce wraps at home in about 5 minutes.

According to The Food Industry Association's (FMI) annual report, The Power of Foodservice at Retail 2022, American consumers have prioritized chicken lettuce wraps as one of a select group of prepared meal options they wished were available at their local market.

"As we look to introduce new items in the market that meet consumers' needs, it is critical that we work to ensure that these new offerings are also fresh, premium and delicious," said Brian Cook, President of Local Bounti. "Not only have we developed a meal for retail that is highly sought after within the foodservice channel, but we're also using premium ingredients such as our own sustainably grown living butter lettuce, all-white meat chicken and high quality veggies. Best of all, consumers don't have to spend a lot of time in the kitchen preparing our lettuce wraps since they can be heated and assembled in about 5 minutes. Consumers will no longer have to compromise on flavor, freshness or quality when seeking to prepare a convenient meal solution at home."

Local Bounti's new Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit featuring fully cooked, white meat chicken, mushrooms, carrots and green onions in a tangy stir fry sauce, represents the company's entry into the 'Heat and Eat' category and its second value-add product line offering in just three short months. In October 2022, Local Bounti rolled out its premium Grab & Go Salad Kit line, featuring two vegetarian-friendly offerings: Poppy Power and the Modern Greek.

"We are pleased to bring Local Bounti's new heat and eat Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit to Sprouts Farmers Market customers in California and Arizona," said Caitlin Tierney, Senior Director of Produce for Local and Innovation at Sprouts Farmers Market. "Local Bounti shares our mission to deliver the freshest food to communities in a way that reduces waste, promotes healthy eating and living, and improves food access."

Local Bounti's Asian Style Chicken Lettuce Wrap Kit will be available in west coast markets beginning the week of January 16, 2023, with broader retail and variety expansion later in the year.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS), is changing how food is grown and delivered to kitchen tables by utilizing patent-pending Stack & Flow Technology™ to locally grow a variety of fresh, delicious, and sustainable products 365 days a year and distribute nationally with the largest distribution footprint in the controlled environment agriculture industry. The company operates advanced indoor facilities with its two brands: Local Bounti® and Pete's®, reducing the food miles required to ship to consumers across the United States. Our team is delivering on Local Bounti's promise to increase produce shelf life, reduce waste, conserve water, address food scarcity in local communities, and lower GHG emissions. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or eatpetes.com, or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

If interested in interviewing Local Bounti executives or learning about the company's products and operations, including patent-pending Stack & Flow Technology™, please contact press@localbounti.com. For investor news and information, please contact investors@localbounti.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

