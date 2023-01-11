Martin Luther King III and his family share reading list to celebrate 40th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

List part of global library resources on WorldCat.org

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Luther King III and his family share their reading list about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on WorldCat.org just in time for the 40th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Image displays Martin Luther King III, his wife, Arndrea, and daughter, Yolanda (PRNewswire)

WorldCat.org, the only website that connects online searchers to the world's libraries, has published a topic page dedicated to resources about Martin Luther King, Jr. in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 16. The topic page enables visitors to tap into 10,000+ libraries around the globe to explore a variety of resources, including books, academic papers, sound recordings, news articles, photographs, and historical documents.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. topic page includes:

The King family reading list from Martin Luther King III , Arndrea King , and Yolanda King

6,900 open access resources

Theses, dissertations, archives, and encyclopedia materials

Curated reading lists from:

Most popular searches on WorldCat .org

These resources are intended to provide educators, parents, students, and the general public an understanding of the most important and meaningful resources for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and beyond. In addition to marking 40 years since President Ronald Reagan signed into law the recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a federal holiday, 2023 also marks the 60th anniversary of the Birmingham Campaign and the March on Washington, and the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 and Dr. King's tragic assassination.

To learn more about the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights leader who advocated for nonviolence and racial equality, visit the Martin Luther King, Jr. topic page on WorldCat.org at https://www.worldcat.org/topics/martin-luther-king-jr.

About WorldCat.org

Since 2006, WorldCat.org has been the window to the collections and resources of more than 10,000 libraries in more than 100 countries around the world. WorldCat.org is a unique destination, representing the world's largest library community on the web. WorldCat.org is an innovation of OCLC, a nonprofit global library organization that provides shared technology services, original research, and community programs to member libraries and the library community at large. OCLC, member libraries, publishers, and other partner organizations collaboratively maintain WorldCat.org. Explore WorldCat.org on the web.

About OCLC

OCLC is a nonprofit global library organization that provides shared technology services, original research, and community programs so that libraries can better fuel learning, research, and innovation. Through OCLC, member libraries cooperatively produce and maintain WorldCat, the most comprehensive global network of data about library collections and services. Libraries gain efficiencies through OCLC's WorldShare, a complete set of library management applications and services built on an open, cloud-based platform. It is through collaboration and sharing of the world's collected knowledge that libraries can help people find answers they need to solve problems. Together as OCLC, member libraries, staff, and partners make breakthroughs possible.

For more information: Contact Bob Murphy at murphyb@oclc.org or +1-614-761-5136

OCLC, WorldCat, and WorldShare are trademarks and/or service marks of OCLC, Inc. Third-party product, service and business names are trademarks and/or service marks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorldCat.org