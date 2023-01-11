Nina Jablonski PhD to Give Keynote Address at Cosmetic Bootcamp 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Dr. Kenneth Beer, a Founder and Director, Dr Nina Jablonski, the Evan Pugh Professor of Anthropology at Penn State is delivering a presentation to discuss her newest research on skin color, pigment and the social implications of both. Dr. Jablonski is the world leader in the origin and development of pigment and how it became such as powerful evolutionary development. She is also a world expert in "History of race concepts and racism." Always in high demand, Dr. Jablonski has written several books and delivered TED talks on a variety of topics.

The Cosmetic Bootcamp, has always focused on improving diversity for all of its meetings. As part of this commitment, it works with corporate sponsors, key opinion leaders and experts such as Dr. Jablonski. Dr. Mary Lupo, a Founder and Director of The Cosmetic Bootcamp, commented that "we are fortunate to welcome Dr. Jablonski back to The Cosmetic Bootcamp. Her perspectives on skin color and diversity are especially insightful at the present time." This year's co- director is Dr. Jose Montes and he relates that he is thrilled to be leading the summer meeting in Aspen.

Cosmetic Bootcamp is June 22-25, 2023, in Aspen, CO. For additional information, go to www.cosmeticbootcamp.com or contact Karen Dennis 781-793-0088 / kdennis@mdmeetingdesigns.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Cosmetic Bootcamp LLC