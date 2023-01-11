PetWellClinic Posts Record-Breaking Year of Franchise Expansion in 2022

Emerging Veterinary Pet-Wellness Concept Capitalizes on Swelling Industry Valuation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic , one of America's fastest-growing veterinary pet-wellness franchise brands, is shining a light on the growing need that communities nationwide have for access to convenient and accessible veterinary care after a record-breaking year of development. And given the staggering 150 locations currently underway heading into the New Year, 2023 is poised to expand the reach of the franchise to more markets than ever before.

Over the course of the previous 12 months, PetWellClinic welcomed the addition of 11 new franchise locations, pushing the system-wide total to 18 operational clinics. And current expectations plan to add another 15 in 2023, while also bringing another 100-150 units into development through newly secured signed agreements.

Last year's expansion allowed the brand to make its public debut in Louisiana, Maryland, and Florida, to name a leading few. A trend that will only continue in the months ahead thanks to multi-unit deals struck in 2022, such as for 10 clinics in Detroit, Michigan, 16 clinics in Phoenix, Arizona, 6 in New York City, and more.

"Our first-of-its-kind concept continues to distinguish the PetWellClinic brand and attract interest from entrepreneurs in every corner of the country," says Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "Most of who aren't merely interested in the financial positives, but in running a values-based business with a mission. They want to do well by doing good."

The pet services category is expected to perform at a higher rate of growth than any other sector within the pet industry over the next decade, with anticipations that its valuation will increase 143% by 2030 to $118 billion. As consumers continue to prioritize their furry friends, PetWellClinic will only become a more lucrative investment opportunity.

PetWellClinic locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening from the front of the clinic to the back. Through their innovative business model, the PetWellClinic team hopes to further brand awareness and push the veterinary industry to rethink how they function, shifting their focus to a client-first orientation and changing commonly held practices for the better.

The PetWellClinic model is also a practical option for veterinarians and veterinary assistants looking for a new career with a sustainable workload. The clinics offer 8-hour work days and simplified primary care services, meaning no more overnight or double-shifts and no more complex procedures with a workload veterinarians may take home with them. Each PetWellClinic location also utilizes a proven veterinary software program created by Dr. Meisler to run seamlessly and maximize efficiency.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 100 units in development.

