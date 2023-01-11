RHP Properties Donates $66,000 to AdoptAClassroom.org, American Red Cross Sound the Alarm, and Toy & Food Drives in 2022

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties (RHP) donated $66,000 in 2022 to support elementary and high school education initiatives through AdoptAClassroom.org, raise awareness about home and fire safety through American Red Cross, and provide essential food and toys through the Farmington Area Goodfellows and No Kid Hungry. Fifty thousand dollars benefitted residents of its manufactured home communities, with $16,000 helping the community at large in toy and food donations.

RHP takes pride in the longstanding partnerships we have built with local groups and organizations nationwide.

RHP ended the year with a donation to the Farmington Area Goodfellows marking the 19th consecutive year it has supported the community through its local holiday toy and food drive. RHP staff raised nearly $3,000 in donations, which was matched by the corporate office for a total donation of $6,000, surpassing last year's donation. The company also donated $10,000 to No Kid Hungry on Giving Tuesday to help end childhood hunger, marking the third donation to the organization.

"The needs of our residents were a priority for us in 2022 and we will continue to put their well-being first as we enter 2023," said Ross Partrich, CEO of RHP Properties. "We take pride in the longstanding partnerships we have built with local groups in the community and organizations nationwide, and we are committed to continuing to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our residents."

In an effort to provide needed resources to promote academic success, RHP donated $40,000 to AdoptAClassroom.org throughout 2022 to support schools serving children who are residents of nearby RHP Properties manufactured home communities. Schools included Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana; Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada; Mountain View High School in El Monte, California; and Northridge High School in Greeley, Colorado. RHP has adopted eight schools through the program to date, and plans to continue this initiative in 2023 in order to help provide schools near the communities they operate with access to essential learning materials.

Fire safety was a continued 2022 priority, and RHP became a sponsor of the American Red Cross "Sound the Alarm" program in the Colorado and Wyoming regions donating a total of $10,000 to fire prevention education. The program included smoke alarm installation events where volunteers canvass neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms and help families create home fire escape plans.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 370 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 80,083 homes in 30 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

View original content:

SOURCE RHP Properties