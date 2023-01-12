Aircastle Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results, Strong Gains on Sales

Highlights for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2022
- Total revenues of $258 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $240 million
- Net income of $50 million
- Acquired seven narrow-body aircraft for $298 million, six of which were new technology aircraft
- Sold eight aircraft and other flight equipment, including two 747 Freighters and one 777, for proceeds of $163 million and a gain on sale of $53 million
- $24 million of Russia-related letters of credit received
- 27% increase in year-to-date cash flows from operations
Liquidity
- Entered into a new $450 million secured aircraft financing facility.
- Total liquidity as of January 6, 2023 of $2.3 billion includes $1.7 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.4 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through January 1, 2024, $0.1 billion of contracted asset sales, and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash
- 209 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.5 billion
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Sustained demand for travel has been progressing into 2023 with a generally profitable outlook as airlines deftly manage through economic disruptions. In the third quarter, Aircastle continued our trading momentum with seven narrow-body acquisitions, six of which further grow our fleet of in-demand, new technology aircraft. On the financing front, we bolstered our conservative debt profile with a $450 million secured aircraft financing facility."
Mr. Inglese concluded, "Our strategic new acquisitions and profitable sales this quarter are strong indications that aircraft leasing remains resilient and robust. While funding challenges are felt across the sector, we remain optimistic because of our favorable credit rating, along with the opportunities afforded by our unique ownership arrangement with the Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. With Aircastle's deep team of solutions-focused aviation experts, we look forward to disciplined future growth."
Aviation Assets
As of November 30, 2022, Aircastle owned 241 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.6 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $289 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
Owned Aircraft
As of November 30,
2022(1)
As of
November 30,
2021
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$ 6,571
$ 6,734
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$ 5,480
$ 5,619
Number of Aircraft(1)
241
255
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
209
223
Number of Lessees
76
79
Number of Countries
46
43
Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(2)
10.0
10.6
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(2)
5.1
4.8
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the three months ended(3)
94.4 %
94.0 %
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the nine months ended(3)
94.6 %
93.7 %
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$ 289
$ 302
Number of Aircraft
9
9
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
November 30,
February 28,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 208,208
$ 167,891
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
—
2,791
Accounts receivable
39,087
63,666
Flight equipment held for lease, net
6,445,141
6,313,950
Net investment in leases, net
125,504
150,325
Unconsolidated equity method investment
40,097
38,317
Other assets
328,978
356,326
Total assets
$ 7,187,015
$ 7,093,266
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from secured financings, net
$ 656,032
$ 684,039
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net
3,842,816
3,835,841
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
208,273
177,424
Lease rentals received in advance
52,688
37,361
Security deposits
64,856
69,189
Maintenance payments
494,058
459,713
Total liabilities
5,318,723
5,263,567
Commitments and Contingencies
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2022
—
—
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2022
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,878,774
1,878,774
Accumulated deficit
(10,482)
(49,075)
Total shareholders' equity
1,868,292
1,829,699
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,187,015
$ 7,093,266
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended November 30,
Nine Months Ended November 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Lease rental revenue
$ 142,336
$ 156,088
$ 432,988
$ 425,802
Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
2,087
2,724
6,950
8,377
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
(3,763)
(8,867)
(14,669)
(20,026)
Maintenance revenue
56,574
33,510
103,787
81,204
Total lease revenue
197,234
183,455
529,056
495,357
Gain on sale of flight equipment
53,473
7,420
67,209
17,944
Other revenue
6,809
605
10,394
1,641
Total revenues
257,516
191,480
606,659
514,942
Operating expenses:
Depreciation
82,872
84,526
246,296
250,308
Interest, net
50,757
50,515
151,638
163,965
Selling, general and administrative
17,999
17,141
55,358
48,714
Provision for credit losses
854
958
1,543
970
Impairment of flight equipment
29,880
69,111
67,979
110,926
Maintenance and other costs
3,783
8,660
17,010
24,275
Total operating expenses
186,145
230,911
539,824
599,158
Other income (expense):
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(463)
(14,156)
Other
1,201
63
3,273
57,682
Total other income
1,201
63
2,810
43,526
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment
72,572
(39,368)
69,645
(40,690)
Income tax provision
23,071
23,504
22,332
22,877
Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax
603
465
1,780
1,210
Net income (loss)
$ 50,104
$ (62,407)
$ 49,093
$ (62,357)
Preference share dividends
—
—
(10,500)
(5,658)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 50,104
$ (62,407)
$ 38,593
$ (68,015)
Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 50,104
$ (62,407)
$ 38,593
$ (68,015)
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Nine Months Ended November 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 49,093
$ (62,357)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
246,296
250,308
Amortization of deferred financing costs
10,612
12,483
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
14,669
20,026
Deferred income taxes
13,227
8,998
Collections on net investment in leases
5,444
11,727
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
(35,437)
(58,480)
Gain on sale of flight equipment
(67,209)
(17,944)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
463
14,156
Impairment of flight equipment
67,979
110,926
Provision for credit losses
1,543
970
Other
(1,778)
(1,210)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
11,368
4,059
Other assets
2,223
(23,305)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,947
7,205
Lease rentals received in advance
16,091
(6,127)
Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities
343,531
271,435
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
(688,722)
(533,741)
Proceeds from sale of flight equipment
334,164
127,584
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits
7,765
(11,361)
Other
1,500
(64)
Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities
(345,293)
(417,582)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from preference share issuance
—
393,347
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
139,800
—
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
(163,543)
(566,885)
Debt extinguishment costs
(291)
(13,372)
Deferred financing costs
(8,674)
(5,170)
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
110,675
63,012
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
(17,679)
(20,696)
Dividends paid
(21,000)
(5,658)
Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities
39,288
(155,422)
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
37,526
(301,569)
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
170,682
580,598
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
$ 208,208
$ 279,029
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 50,104
$ (62,407)
$ 49,093
$ (62,357)
Depreciation
82,872
84,526
246,296
250,308
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
3,763
8,867
14,669
20,026
Interest, net
50,757
50,515
151,638
163,965
Income tax provision
23,071
23,504
22,332
22,877
EBITDA
210,567
105,005
484,028
394,819
Adjustments:
Impairment of flight equipment
29,880
69,111
67,979
110,926
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
463
14,156
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 240,447
$ 174,116
$ 552,470
$ 519,901
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.
This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.
EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
