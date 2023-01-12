Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Q4 2022 Results and Investor Call Notification

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will host its Fourth Quarter 2022 earnings call on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

A results release will be posted to our website at midday GMT (07:00 EST) on February 23, 2023, at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors

An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 GMT (9:00 EST) on February 23, 2023. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1570352&tp_key=becd3dae29

Dial in*:

International: +44 (0)330 165 4027

US/Canada: +1 800-239-9838

Conference code: 1990951

*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply click Participant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 5,000 people with sales of approximately $4.1bn.

