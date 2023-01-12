Employment Law Firm DLaw Acquires Kevin T. Barnes' Group To Continue Protecting California's Working Class

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a watershed development for California's working class, employee rights firm DLaw has acquired industry-leading attorney Kevin T. Barnes' law offices and staff, as Barnes is no longer taking new cases after a successful 35-year career.

Davtyan Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Davtyan Law Firm, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Just like DLaw, Barnes' respected Los Angeles-based group has been a beacon for the Golden State's blue-collar community by providing legal advice and representation to employees throughout California, particularly in the areas of wage and hour class action litigation.

Barnes and company have successfully recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in wage and hour class action cases to protect employees and consumers throughout California over the last two-plus decades, and they'll now bring that power and expertise to DLaw.

Barnes' All-Star team consisting of lawyers Gregg Lander (Litigation Manager) and Vanessa Ruggles (Of Counsel), with staff members Cindy Rivas and Jacquelyn Luong, will now continue their careers with DLaw, as the firm continues to protect Californians from wage and hour issues, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, workplace retaliation and protected leave, among other violations.

DLaw Founder Emil Davtyan orchestrated and spearheaded the monumental acquisition.

"First off I want to congratulate Kevin on a commendable career protecting California's working class. I've admired Kevin ever since the beginning of my career, as we've worked closely on several high-profile and impactful cases," said Davtyan. "Kevin is by far one of the most respected class action lawyers in the United States, and I'm honored that he's entrusted me to continue his legacy. We look forward to launching a new era for DLaw as we continue to help hard-working people who are the backbone of America."

Barnes' career has been dedicated, diverse, and decorated. He is a former Deputy District Attorney who opened his own office in 1997. The Loyola Law School and University of Colorado alum is a member of the most respected Bar Admissions in the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court and U.S. Court of Appeals Federal Circuit, among others.

Barnes was selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Employment Lawyers in 2008 by the Daily Journal and named Daily Journals' Top 75 Labor & Employment Lawyers in California for 2017 and 2018, as well as being selected as a Southern California Super Lawyer each year from 2007 to present in Employment and Labor.

"I've had an amazing career protecting Californians, and the time has come for me to work my current cases to their conclusion and then I am going to become a mediator to help other attorneys resolve their employment-related cases," said Barnes. "I couldn't imagine a better and more qualified successor than Emil to continue my legacy. I am confident when I say that the entire team that he's taking over is in great hands. I can't wait to see him continue to practice his craft with flying colors and reach new breakthroughs with DLaw."

DLaw has locations throughout California, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Stockton, Monterey, Lake Tahoe, San Bernardino, Fresno, Bakersfield, and Chico.

DLaw's main headquarters are in Glendale, and it now features top lawyers like Cathe Caraway, Anna Walther, Sona Arakelyan, Emilia Mehrabian, and Amy Nshanyan among the nearly 80-person staff of legal professionals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Davtyan Law Firm, Inc.