HiBid Breaks Records in 2022, Surpassing $2.1 Billion in Sales with Nearly 30 Million Lots Sold

HiBid Breaks Records in 2022, Surpassing $2.1 Billion in Sales with Nearly 30 Million Lots Sold

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HiBid.com auction platform grew at a tremendous rate in 2022, setting new records in bidder totals, lots sold, and gross auction proceeds. In all, HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $2.1 billion in gross auction proceeds and more than 29.7 million lots in 73,850 online-only and webcast auctions. HiBid averaged nearly 1 million bids on the site per day throughout the year, and set an all-time record for the total number of registered bidders using the platform.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

In all, HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $2.1 billion in gross auction proceeds and more than 29.7 million lots...

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

2022 HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $2.1+ Billion

Lots Sold: 29.7+ Million

Online-Only Auctions: 68,651

Webcast Auctions: 5,199

Auctioneer Highlights

The following list features some of the top-selling HiBid auctioneers for 2022 as well as their most current events.

Bryan's Auction Services

Current event: Trenton Timed Online Auction

Dates: January 14th-17th, 2023

Lots: 1,990+

Featured: This auction includes a wide selection of building supplies, household items, and shop equipment.

Centurion Auctions

Current event: Militaria and Wartime Memorabilia Auction

Date: January 12th, 2023

Lots: 809

Featured: A expansive selection of wartime militaria collections and military memorabilia from the 18th, 19th, 20th, and 21st century is available for bidding in this live webcast auction.

Encore Auctions

Current event: Undeliverable Freight and Return Merchandise

Dates: January 4th-17th, 2023

Lots: 1,259

Featured: Clothing, electronics, and household goods are among the merchandise up for bidding in this auction.

Gold Standard Auctions

Current event: Oklahoma Oil Baron Coin Auction

Dates: December 14th, 2022 through January 22nd, 2023

Lots: 2,785

Featured: Gold Standard Auctions indicates this auction contains some of the nicest known coins, including early copper, silver, and gold currency.

Heritage Global Partners (HGP)

Current event: Amgen 83

Dates: January 19th-20th, 2023

Lots: 796

Featured: Biotech equipment such as biosafety cabinets and refrigerators and freezers, pharmaceutical lab assets, and other items will be up for bidding in this auction.

Joseph Finn Co.

Current event: Surplus for Ongoing Operations of Technoworks Productions

Dates: January 20th-25th, 2023

Lots: 620

Featured: From a complete mobile sound stage to audio consoles and wireless microphones, this auction includes a variety of professional audio equipment.

Key Date Coins

Current event: Rare Coin Auction

Dates: December 23rd, 2022 through January 14th, 2023

Lots: 1,992

Featured: Rare currency, gold, and original rolls of coins are among the highlights in this live webcast auction running on January 12th, 13th, and 14th.

Kraft Auction Service

Current event: 46th Anniversary Antique and Collectible Auction

Dates: January 19th-22nd, 2023

Lots: 3,706

Featured: Vintage comics, toys, and Hot Wheels cars are among the variety of collectibles in this massive auction that also includes auto and motorcycle racing memorabilia.

Seven82Motors

Current event: March 2023 Online Auction

Dates: March 6th-11th, 2023

Lots: 51

Featured: Based in the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, this auction features immaculately restored classics, lowriders, and muscle cars.

United Country Real Estate Auction Services

Current event: Escue Commercial Online Auction

Dates: January 8th-23rd, 2023

Lots: 3

Featured: These three land parcels in Brownsville, Kentucky are in a premier location for commercial opportunities with retail, restaurants, and hotel developments.

Washington Surplus Inc.

Current event: Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus

Dates: December 31st, 2022 through January 15th, 2023

Lots: 2,643

Featured: A huge selection of consumer goods and collectibles are for sale in this online-only auction.

Wickliff & Associates Auctioneers, Inc.

Current event: Paul Eckert Estate, Session 1

Date: January 26th, 2023

Lots: 300

Featured: This auction is highlighted by antiques and fine art, including many pieces from the 19th century.

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex