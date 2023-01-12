NEW WESTERN HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2023, A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARD WINNER

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western, the national real estate investment marketplace, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the U.S. small and medium company category, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, now in its 15th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"New Western has intentionally cultivated a culture of grit, tenacity and accountability. With merit-based raises and promotion from within, we pride ourselves on healthy competition," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and President of New Western. "As we continue to grow and open new markets across the United States, we look forward to seeing our team continue to thrive, learn, and grow personally and professionally."

"The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners."

On Glassdoor , current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, please visit: gldr.co/BPTWSMB

