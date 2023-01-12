SAS welcomes Bealls, Mondelez, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at NRF23

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 112th Annual Convention and EXPO – The new year has arrived, and with it the National Retail Federation's annual conference and trade show. Global retail and consumer goods companies will gather in New York City starting Jan. 15. At the event, SAS will focus on helping companies overcome still-staggering supply chain challenges.

"SAS experts understand that the supply chain struggle is still very real for companies," said Dan Mitchell, Global Director of SAS Retail and CPG. "With our customers, partners and experts, we hope to help blaze a trail that puts data and analytics at the forefront of resolving current and future supply chain challenges."

How to connect with SAS at NRF23

To engage with SAS during NRF23, please visit NRF 2023 | SAS , the gateway for SAS customer presentations, software demonstrations, and appointment scheduling. Also plan to play a round of Supply Chain Surfer, an interactive supply chain optimization game sponsored by Intel.

SAS, Mondelez and Bealls have Big Ideas about supply chain remedies

Join SAS and its guests from Mondelez and Bealls as they discuss ways analytics can help ease supply chain challenges. Andrea Turner, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Service and Logistics for Mondelez, and Jacqueline Long, Director of Merchandise Processes at Bealls Inc., will join SAS during "Winning Strategies for Merchandise Decisioning & Supply Chain Performance," a Big Ideas session on Tuesday, Jan. 17, starting at 2 p.m. ET, Expo Level 1, Stage 1.

Reinvent retail with inspiration from customer presentations, partner and ecosystem member talks and SAS experts

What better way to reimagine a company's approach to data and analytics than to learn from others who have traveled a similar path? While visiting SAS, tune into presentations from customers and partners about their experiences using SAS retail and demand planning analytics.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM – William Lawrence , Director of BI Development and Operations -- "Unlock the Power of SAS® Viya® on Microsoft Azure for Scalable Market Analytics."

Bealls – Denise Esposito , Manager of Merchandise Processes – "Applying Analytic Automation to Merchandise Allocation."

Partners and ecosystem members joining SAS at NRF23 include:

Cosmo Tech, providers of digital twin simulation and digital supply chain technologies – Thierry de Lumley , Chief Revenue Officer.

project44, digital supply chain visibility provider – Bart De Muynck , Executive Vice President & Chief Industry Officer.

SAS experts will share their knowledge through demonstrations that cover topics including customer experience, real-time decision making, and demand planning. Connect with SAS in the Microsoft booth (#4503, across the aisle from the SAS booth), too, where you can learn more about the SAS® Intelligent Planning Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure.

SAS presents NRF Foundation Scholarship

SAS is proud to be the Next Generation Scholarship Presenting Sponsor at the NRF Foundation Honors. Richard Widdowson, Vice President of Retail Solutions at SAS, will take the stage to announce the Student Challenge Scholarship top recipient at a Sunday evening gala.

SAS Viya platform on Microsoft Azure

Searching for a solid AI and data science platform to supercharge your team without long-term commitments? Learn more about transforming retail analytics and execution by tapping into the new pay-as-you-go SAS Viya platform available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This offering allows customers to access essential data exploration, machine learning and deployment analytics in an easy deployment model.

SAS hosts first Retail & CPG bootcamp with Little Caesar, Ilitch Companies, Stadium Connect

SAS will host a day-long "bootcamp" experience at its Midtown Manhattan offices on Friday, Jan. 13. Customers and partners joining the event include AWS, Cosmo Tech, Ilitch Companies, Little Caesar Enterprises and Stadium Connect. After learning and networking at the SAS offices, bootcamp participants will keep learning during guided store field trips to iconic brands including Apple, IKEA and Nike. Wrap up with a social gathering at Brooklyn Brewery.

