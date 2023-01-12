VARSITY BRANDS OPENS SUBMISSIONS FOR 2023 VARSITY BRANDS SCHOOL SPIRIT AWARDS

-- Program celebrates schools, groups and individuals who go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit --

-- Submissions open until February 28, 2023 --

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the leading organization that empowers young people by encouraging participation, recognizing achievement, and building community and school spirit, announced the official opening of the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards for 2023. This program honors the standouts in America's high schools positively impacting school spirit and community pride. Varsity Brands will award nearly $70,000 in prizes across 15 categories, including a $25,000 grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School. Submissions for the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards opened on January 10, 2023 and will be accepted through February 28, 2023. Category finalists will be announced in March 2023.

Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards (PRNewsfoto/Varsity Brands) (PRNewswire)

"These awards bring together the best of what we do across Varsity Brands' three businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones, and we're honored to spotlight the individuals, groups, and schools that embody school spirit and community pride," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "As an essential partner working to promote the connection between school spirit and student achievement, Varsity Brands invites schools across the country to participate in the awards as a unique means of giving back locally while reinforcing the resiliency and spirit of America's youth."

The 2023 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards consist of 15 awards, including a $25,000 Grand Prize for America's Most Spirited High School and $3,000 for each category winner. This year's categories include:

America's Most Spirited High School – GRAND PRIZE

Athlete

Athletic Director

Coach

Game Day Experience (Cheer, Dance, Band)

Graduation

Mascot

Performing Arts (Pep Band/Marching Band/Concert Band/Choir, etc.)

Principal

Spirit of St. Jude

Staff Member

Student

Superintendent

Teacher

Yearbook

To learn more about the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, 2023 award categories, and the nomination process, please visit www.varsitybrands.com/awards.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation, and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school, and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Varsity Brands Communications

corporatecommunications@varsitybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VARSITY BRANDS, LLC