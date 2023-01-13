CMS Energy Announces Partial Return of Capital Tax Treatment on Common Stock Dividends

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today the calculation of the tax status of its 2022 common stock dividends.
The following is an allocation of the 2022 common stock (CUSIP #125896100) dividends for United States federal income tax purposes:
Record Date
Paid Date
Dividend per
Ordinary
Qualified
Total Capital
Unrecaptured
Non Dividend
Return of
February 11, 2022
February 28, 2022
0.4600
0.4324
0.0000
0.000
0.000
0.0276
6 %
May 6, 2022
May 31, 2022
0.4600
0.1886
0.0000
0.000
0.000
0.2714
59 %
August 5, 2022
August 31, 2022
0.4600
0.1886
0.0000
0.000
0.000
0.2714
59 %
November 4, 2022
November 30, 2022
0.4600
0.1886
0.0000
0.000
0.000
0.2714
59 %
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment related to CMS common stock dividends.
Additional dividend information can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.
CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.
For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.
