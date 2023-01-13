InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Barrier for Parked Vehicles (CHK-327)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier to prevent vehicle damage caused by shopping carts and swinging car doors in parking lots," said an inventor, from Bolingbrook, Ill., "so I invented the BENITEZ CAR PROTECTOR. My design could help to avoid dents, paint and body damage, and damage to headlights and taillights."

The invention provides a layer of protection around any car, truck, or SUV. In doing so, it prevents unwanted dents and damage while parked in a parking lot. As a result, it provides added peace of mind and it helps maintain the original condition of the vehicle. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to apply, use, and store so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

