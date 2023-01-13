InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially-Designed Bar Stool & Basketball Hoop (CHK-322)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially-designed bar stool that can also be used to shoot hoops and play indoor basketball games," said an inventor, from Hometown, Ill., "so I invented the BARHOOP STOOL. My design would offer a great way to take a break from studying or work and it could encourage group interaction."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique design for a bar stool. In doing so, it enables individuals to enjoy an indoor basketball hoop. As a result, it provides added fun and entertainment and it offers comfortable seating. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bars, game rooms, sports-themed rooms, a teen's bedroom, office, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

