Newrest Atlanta Integrates Biodigester with Automated Waste System

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it successfully integrated the LFC biodigester with a MEIKO transport system. MEIKO GREEN Waste Solutions GmbH is a global technology and service company that manufactures and supplies professional food waste treatment systems for restaurants, hotels, and community catering industries.

(PRNewswire)

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has ten different sizes that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

Power Knot and Meiko have developed a waste system vacuum for disposal of organic waste into a tank which is automatically pumped into a biodigester. The LFC biodigester eats the waste food converting it to grey water that is disposed of in the sewage system. This revolutionary system is utilized by Newrest in Atlanta, Georgia for the airline catering industry. The automated system minimizes manual labor and touch points for the disposal of waste into the biodigester and avoids the expense and mess of hauling away the waste accumulated in the tank.

"The airline industry is currently facing major staffing issues. The combination of the Meiko and Power Knot systems reduce the amount of time and labor required to dispose of the food waste," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "Newrest employees are empowered to focus on delivering quality service and care to the airline customers."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, access www.powerknot.com .

CONTACT:

Cecillia Wong

cecillia.wong@powerknot.biz

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Power Knot LLC