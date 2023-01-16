NEXT WEEK: Iowa Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Iowa celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 200 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in Iowa have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic, which translates into a learning loss. That's why more than ever parents are exploring and considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. Iowa offers newly expanded and flexible open enrollment laws enabling parents to choose traditional public schools other than the one to which they have been assigned. The state has some public charter and public magnet schools, and several free, full-time online public schools. Iowa families can take tax deductions for nonpublic school expenses, and families under a certain income level can qualify for state-run scholarship opportunities.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Iowa will be a school fair in Des Moines organized by Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education on January 28.

"There is a learning environment that fits each child and their unique giftings and needs," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "School choice enables families to find that right fit and that's what is being celebrated this month in Iowa and across the country."

To download a guide to Iowa school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/iowa.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

