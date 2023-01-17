AE Industrial Partners-backed AIM MRO Acquires Tribologix

Builds expertise in engineered surface coatings used in space and other extreme environments

MIAMIVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM MRO Holdings, LLC ("AIM MRO" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supply chain manager of highly engineered consumable repair products and materials used primarily in the aerospace aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired Tribologix, a leading provider of engineered surface coatings solutions which reduce friction and wear in extreme environments where conventional lubricants do not work. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This strategic addition marks AIM MRO's first acquisition since becoming a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. Ben Ehrens, CEO and President of Tribologix, will be staying on with the Company as a consultant.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Tribologix develops and supports dry film lubricants for extreme environments. These are solid materials that provide low frictional resistance between surfaces operating in a vacuum, or the atomic oxygen of low earth orbit (LEO), as well as extreme temperatures from -130°C to 350°C. Tribologix provides its friction and wear-reducing technologies to aerospace, defense and energy customers.

"Tribologix's high-tech, cutting-edge coatings and extensive testing have made it a trusted name in surface engineering for extreme environment applications, where the elimination of friction and wear is a mission-critical factor for non-serviceable mechanical components. We're excited to add these products to our suite of state-of-the-art offerings," said AIM MRO CEO Scott Wandtke. "We look forward to working with Ben and his dedicated team to better serve our new and existing customers."

"Since inception, Tribologix has made significant investments in new technology to further improve the performance of our coatings. We take exceptional pride in our work and are committed to pushing the limits of materials science," said Mr. Ehrens. "We are confident that AIM MRO is the right partner to help us grow our business to reach our full potential and keep innovating to meet our customers' evolving needs."

Akerman served as legal advisor to AIM MRO. Linden Law Partners served as legal advisor to Tribologix.

About Tribologix

Tribologix was established in 2004 to develop and support engineered surface coatings solutions to reduce friction and wear in extreme environments where conventional lubricants do not work. The Tribologix team represents a successful collaboration of proven scientists and leaders from diverse technical and business backgrounds. Its i-Kote and other dry film lubricants outperform competitors by orders of magnitude, and have been the subject of white papers produced by NASA and others. For more information, please visit www.tribologix.com

About AIM MRO

AIM MRO is a leading manufacturer and supply chain manager of highly engineered consumable repair products and materials used primarily in the aerospace aftermarket. For almost 30 years, the Company has cultivated a reputation as a trusted provider of unique proprietary products and material management services with highly responsive customer service. The Company has differentiated itself by offering a "one-stop shop" for component repair materials and utilizing its engineering group to offer customized component solutions. AIM MRO takes an analytical approach to integrating the multi-site material spend for global component repair operations to deliver significant value. For more information, please visit http://www.aimmro.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

