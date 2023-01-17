AposHealth® Announces the Addition of Chief Medical Officer Harry L. Leider, MD, MBA to Their Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AposHealth, a medical device company providing first-in-class solutions to treat musculoskeletal conditions, today announced the appointment of Harry L. Leider, MD, MBA as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President. Dr. Leider, former CMO of Walgreens, is poised to accelerate the adoption, availability, and commercial growth of AposHealth's flagship product, Apos®, a non-invasive treatment for knee osteoarthritis.

"Harry brings an extensive track record of successfully launching innovative products and services that have changed the practice of medicine, and I am honored and excited to welcome him to our seasoned commercial and clinical teams," said Cliff Bleustein, MD, MBA, Global President and CEO of AposHealth. "Harry's commercial and clinical expertise, along with his strategic business perspective, will be instrumental in advancing AposHealth on our continued commercial success."

Prior to joining AposHealth, Dr. Leider served as the CMO of Gelesis, a biotechnology company that commercialized an FDA-cleared medical device to treat obesity. Before that, he served as CMO of Walgreens, where he provided global executive leadership for all clinical program development, quality assessment, health outcomes research, health analytics, and clinical reporting activities across the enterprise. Dr. Leider also has an extensive background in managed care and population health having served as a senior physician executive in multiple payor organizations, including Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, Care Improvement Plus (now a division of United Healthcare), and HealthNet. He also serves on the editorial boards of Physician Executive and the Journal of Population Health Management and was a founding board member of the Disease Management Association of America.

"Apos® represents an entirely new category of therapeutics for treating common and costly musculoskeletal conditions such as chronic osteoarthritis of the knee. Multiple clinical studies demonstrate that the Apos® device significantly reduces the rate of total knee replacements1,2 – a common and very costly medical procedure," said Harry Leider, MD "The clinical efficacy3 and cost savings data1,4 supporting Apos® are very compelling, which opens up a huge commercial potential that has not existed in this category to date. I look forward to helping accelerate the adoption of Apos® by payors, employers, and healthcare providers, which will ultimately make this solution available to millions of people."

In his new role as CMO and EVP, Dr. Leider will initially be responsible for leading AposHealth's overall payor and engagement strategies, provider network development, medical affairs functions, and will serve on the company's senior leadership team.

About AposHealth

At AposHealth, we are passionate about revolutionizing the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions simply, by addressing peoples' gait to help them move better and live better. Our flagship solution, Apos®, is FDA-cleared to temporarily reduce knee pain caused by osteoarthritis and has been used by over 120,000 patients. It can also be used as a general wellness device to help patients live well with chronic lower back and hip pain. With a 96% satisfaction rate,5 and over 40 peer-reviewed clinical studies, this system—consisting of gait analysis, a personalized foot-worn device, and a customized treatment plan—has helped patients worldwide move, live, and thrive. For more information, visit https://www.AposHealth.com.

