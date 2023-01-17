Dominion DMS to Showcase its Game-Changing DMS Offering at NADA Show 2023

Cloud-based, customizable, and easy to use, VUE will ensure efficiency in franchised dealerships.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dealer management system (DMS) is the core of a modern-day franchised automotive dealership. Finding the best solution with the right tools at the right price can be frustrating and elusive. Get it wrong, and your operations can sputter and slow to a crawl. Get it right, and you'll glide through every appointment, every test drive, and every transaction with the efficiency of a finely tuned roadster.

Dominion DMS (PRNewswire)

Dominion DMS will announce revolutionary changes to its VUE platform during the NADA Show 2023 later in January.

That's why Dominion DMS—a dealer management system pioneer and the first to put the power of a Microsoft-based DMS into the cloud—is changing the game again.

Dominion DMS announced revolutionary changes to VUE—its most flexible platform yet. VUE gives franchised dealers infinite flexibility to create the DMS best suited for their needs. Dealers can get up close and personal with the enhanced VUE platform during the NADA Show 2023 later in January.

Designed from the ground up as a cloud-native DMS in Microsoft Azure, VUE is an intuitive solution compatible with the laptops, PCs, and tablets that modern dealerships need.

VUE is customizable. Dealers add only the tools they want, keeping their operations on track without paying for unnecessary applications.

"Dealers told us they've found many legacy DMS systems to be inflexible and outdated," said Sharon Kitzman, President of Dominion DMS. "We built VUE to transform the core of the software system's experience from frustratingly cumbersome to remarkably convenient and cost-effective."

Dominion DMS will unveil full details at NADA Show, coming January 27-29, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX. Dealers are encouraged to stop by Booth 4255 during the show to learn more.

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

