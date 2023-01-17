Must! Charities Kicks off $100K Out of the Box Investment

Must! Charities' $100K Out of the Box Investment will build our awareness of local non-profits, increase organizations served and communities impacted.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Must! Charities' $100K Out of the Box Investment will invest a total of $100,000 into organizations in SLO County, serving our community's greatest resource: people. No ask too small, no ask too simple, and no ask overlooked.

Since its inception, Must! Charities has invested over $5M into our community. And while we are grateful to have made the impacts we have, we feel it is not enough. We need to know even more about the needs of organizations that serve on the front lines, with boots on the ground.

"The organizations and foundations in our region have an abundance of expertise and know-how to best serve," says Randy Gray, Community Projects Manager at Must! Charities. "What we bring is resources to strategically invest in partnerships with them, together building a stronger community and increasing the impacts to our most precious resource: people."

For organizations who want to get "out of the box" with Must! Charities, it is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

ONE : Answer yes to:

TWO : Determine what project ($500-$10K) will create a positive change in your organization and our community.

THREE: Apply online (spoiler alert: it is fast and easy) at

www.mustcharities.org/what-we-do/100k

To find out more, visit mustcharities.org or call 805.226.5788. Interviews are available upon request.

About Must! Charities:

Must! Charities identifies the most critical needs in our community, vets organizations that are serving those needs, then invests in the organization's infrastructure so they are well positioned to create positive, measurable change for years to come. We are people who have an intrinsic desire to build a stronger community through an investment-minded approach. We are small business owners, stay at home parents, middle managers, college students, CEOs of major firms and together, we harness the community's collective giving potential. To learn more or become a partner, please visit www.mustcharities.org or call 805.226.5788.

