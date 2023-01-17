Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2022 Distributions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2022 year-end tax reporting information.
Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol: SPG
% of
Record 3/10/22
Record 6/9/22
Record 9/9/22
Record 12/9/22
Annual
Dividend Dates
Pmt 3/31/22
Pmt 6/30/22
Pmt 9/30/22
Pmt 12/30/22
Totals
Total
Total Distribution per Share
$ 1.650000
$ 1.700000
$ 1.750000
$ 1.800000
$ 6.900000
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
$ 1.626882
$ 1.676181
$ 1.725481
$ 1.774780
$ 6.803324
98.6 %
Qualified Dividends
$ 0.016258
$ 0.016751
$ 0.017243
$ 0.017736
$ 0.067988
(included in
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
$ 0.023118
$ 0.023819
$ 0.024519
$ 0.025220
$ 0.096676
1.4 %
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
$ 0.023118
$ 0.023819
$ 0.024519
$ 0.025220
$ 0.096676
(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
Nondividend Distributions
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Section 199A Dividends (2)
$ 1.610624
$ 1.659430
$ 1.708238
$ 1.757044
$ 6.735336
Section 897 Capital Gain
$ 0.023118
$ 0.023819
$ 0.024519
$ 0.025220
$ 0.096676
Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ
% of
Record 3/17/22
Record 6/16/22
Record 9/16/22
Record 12/16/22
Annual
Dividend Dates
Pmt 3/31/22
Pmt 6/30/22
Pmt 9/30/22
Pmt 12/30/22
Totals
Total
Total Distribution per Share
$ 1.046875
$ 1.046875
$ 1.046875
$ 1.046875
$ 4.187500
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
$ 1.032207
$ 1.032207
$ 1.032207
$ 1.032207
$ 4.128828
98.6 %
Qualified Dividends
$ 0.010315
$ 0.010315
$ 0.010315
$ 0.010315
$ 0.041260
(included in
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
$ 0.014668
$ 0.014668
$ 0.014668
$ 0.014668
$ 0.058672
1.4 %
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
$ 0.014668
$ 0.014668
$ 0.014668
$ 0.014668
$ 0.058672
(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
Nondividend Distributions
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Section 199A Dividends (2)
$ 1.021892
$ 1.021892
$ 1.021892
$ 1.021892
$ 4.087568
Section 897 Capital Gain
$ 0.014668
$ 0.014668
$ 0.014668
$ 0.014668
$ 0.058672
(1)
Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the
(2)
Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible
Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.
THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):
X
FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS
ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS
About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
