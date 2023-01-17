With Launch of Wordtune Spices, AI21 Labs Lifts the Curtain on the Future of Writing

Wordtune Spices can assist writers with writing full pages in a fraction of the time, enhancing the writing process for a multitude of use cases, from professional documents to university essays to creative work

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 Labs , an Israeli startup aiming to fundamentally change the way people read and write using Generative AI, announced today the launch of Wordtune Spices , the new addition to its already popular Wordtune editor platform. Using a choice of 12 cues, Spices works alongside a writer to assist in the writing process, generating a range of textual options to add to and enhance sentences. Spices can also suggest statistics to strengthen an argument or sharpen a detail.

A key feature of Spices is that it always attributes its sources, providing users with links back to the source, solving one of the major issues that many Large Language Models (LLMs) face today, which do not give source credit.

From students writing essays and marketers working on blog posts, to business associates drafting reports, longform writing can be stressful and time consuming. Even the best writers have blocks and could use assistance. Unlike other generative text platforms, Spices does not replace the writer in the writing process, but, instead, serves as a "co-writer", working alongside the writer to offer suggestions of additional complete sentences that improve and enhance the text that is being written.

Spices can currently expand on users' writing in a variety of different ways:

Core Writing: Helps the user create the main messaging and arguments of his text. Examples: explanation, counterargument

Additional Writing: Helps the user enrich his core ideas with informational expressions. Examples: analogy, statistical fact

Awesome Writing: Helps the user add some zing to the text with creative expressions. Example: joke, inspirational quote

Additional cues will be added to create "Professional Writing" spices, aiding in a variety of professional use cases, from legal to healthcare, enabling the user to more easily create industry-specific texts.

AI21 Labs is also releasing a scientific report that accompanies Spices, that dives into one of Spices' greatest differentiators - factuality and source traceability. The paper, produced by AI21's research team, addresses the outstanding Achilles' heel of AI generated text, and includes the strongest scientific results to date of making any off-the-shelf language model generate factual information that can be traced back to its sources. The scientific advances presented in the paper enable any current language modeling API to produce reliable text with traceable sources.

"Our mission at AI21 Labs is to change the way people read and write using AI, while focusing on empowering - not removing or replacing - the writer," said Ori Goshen, Co-founder and Co-CEO of AI21 Labs. "Spices is a toolbox that melds the best that both man and machine can offer, working alongside writers as a source of inspiration for better, more efficient and more compelling writing, while ensuring that writers themselves have the space and freedom to best express their thoughts, insights and information. The future of writing starts today and we are excited to share it with you."

About AI21 Labs

AI21 Labs is transforming the way humans read & write. Through the construction of AI systems with an unprecedented capacity to understand and generate natural language, the company has positioned itself as a world leader in advancing the possibilities of artificial intelligence and natural language processing. AI21 Labs has three core products leveraging its sophisticated NLP technology: AI21 Studio boasts the largest and most advanced language models in the world, allowing businesses to use AI21 Studio as a foundation to build NLP-based apps and services; Wordtune is the first AI-based writing companion that understands context and meaning, allowing individuals to write exactly what they mean in a clear and compelling way; and Wordtune Read is an AI-based reading companion which helps people read more efficiently by offering abstractive summaries of articles, reports, and PDFs. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

