WME, WCM, WML and Trinity Entertainment Premiere New Music TV Series Melody on Prime Video

Premiere of Spanish Language Project Slated for February 22nd

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Entertainment (WME), Warner Chappell Music (WCM), Warner Music Latina (WML) and Trinity Entertainment today unveiled the Prime Video launch date for Melody, a new thirteen-episode musical series starring Warner Music Latina artists Yas Gagliardi (lead actress) as Melody and Sarah Lenore (co-star and co-creator) as Layla.

Melody Press Photo

A cross-collaboration between Warner Music Group's WME, WCM, and WML, along with Trinity Entertainment USA, Melody will premiere on February 22 on Prime Video in the United States and Latin America.

Marking WME's first Spanish language TV series, Melody features original music created and produced by WCM's renowned music producer Jose Luis Pagan, whose work has been nominated for and awarded multiple Grammys and Latin Grammys (Chayanne, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Il Volo, Thalia, Alejandra Guzman, Diego Torres, Gigi D'Alessio, and many others). In each episode, original songs will be performed by Gagliardi, Lenore, and the supporting cast, while being released and promoted by Warner Music Latina.

Melody, sponsored by Gibson Guitar Brands and shot in both Miami and Buenos Aires, is a coming-of-age, young adult dramedy inspired by the real-life stories of Gagliardi and Lenore as emerging, successful recording artists. It explores love and romance, but also addresses the relevant subjects of bullying, social justice, equality, the pressure to fit in, and complicated family situations. Music is the protagonist and the axis of the story, which exalts human values and the most sublime of emotions, love, dreams, and unforgettable friendships.

Charles Cohen, President, Warner Music Entertainment, said: "At WME, we embrace opportunities that bring WMG artists and creatives together to forge captivating stories for audiences across the globe. Melody is a compelling, family-friendly, musically driven series that taps into the explosive Spanish language market, while transcending cultures with its universal messages. We're incredibly excited to partner with our colleagues at Warner Chappell and Warner Music Latina, along with Trinity Entertainment, as we premiere Melody on Prime Video."

Gustavo Menéndez, President, U.S. Latin & Latin America, WCM, said: "Melody is an incredibly inspiring story that will capture fans all around the world with its unforgettable original music. Yas and Sarah are born stars, and the combination of their talent and charisma with Jose Luis' impeccable writing makes this a truly phenomenal project."

Alejandro Duque, President, Warner Music Latin America, said: "We've loved Melody from the moment Jose Luis first brought it to the table. It's a refreshing and heartwarming story where Yas and Sarah, along with the rest of the cast, will connect with the audience through their voices and memorable songs. We are very excited to be a part of Melody in this partnership with Warner Chappell and Warner Music Entertainment."

At the upcoming Content Americas in Miami on January 24th, WME and Trinity Entertainment USA will present a unique Melody showcase, including a live music set featuring Gagliardi and Lenore, plus a listening session and luncheon. The event will also premiere the characters' Melody and Layla's never-before-seen first single and music video, "Ready Now."

Melody is a presentation of Warner Music Entertainment and Warner Chappell Music, in association with Warner Music Latina and Trinity Entertainment. The series was created by Jose Luis Pagan who serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside co-creator Sarah Lenore and general producers Gustavo Barone and Luciano Foppoli.

About Warner Music Entertainment

Warner Music Entertainment (WME), the television, film, and theatre division of Warner Music Group (WMG), is passionately devoted to music-driven storytelling through the creation, development, and acquisition of compelling original visual content. Since its inception in 2017, WME has produced a variety of acclaimed long-form television series, films, and documentaries, including David Byrne's 6x Emmy-nominated HBO special, American Utopia; National Geographic's 3x Emmy-nominated Genius: Aretha; the 3x Emmy-nominated Epix two-part docuseries, Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time; and many others. With deep connections across the entertainment industry, WME also partners with leading production companies, such as Imagine Entertainment, Lightbox, and SK Global, to co-produce, co-develop, and co-finance various film and television projects, both long and short form.

About Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music, the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group, is home to a wide array of legendary songwriters and a rich catalog of contemporary hits and influential standards. With offices in more than 20 countries, Warner Chappell provides deep expertise across a range of creative services and the most innovative opportunities for songwriters and copyright holders. Warner Chappell, which has a history dating back more than 200 years, currently publishes and administers music from A-Lin, Angèle, Anderson .Paak, Apache 207, Ava Max, Aya Nakamura, Bruno Mars, Capital Bra, Celeste, Chris Jeday, CJ, Cole Porter, Dan + Shay, Dave, David Bowie, Duran Duran, El Guincho, Fraser T. Smith, Gamble and Huff, Gene Autry Music Group catalog, George Gershwin, George Michael, Grateful Dead, Jasmine Sokko, Jesse & Joy, Justin Tranter, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Kevin Yi, Kool & the Gang, Led Zeppelin, Lin Xi, Lizzo, Madonna, MNEK, Oscar Holter, Pablo Alborán, Pop Smoke, Quincy Jones, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Saweetie, Stormzy, Summer Walker, Ta-You Lo, Thomas Rhett, and Tones and I, among many others.

About Warner Music Latina

Established in 1987, Warner Music Latina is the Latin division of Warner Music Group, based in Miami, Florida. Warner Music Latina seeks to provide best in class service to its artist roster and continue pushing the Latin culture forward, while breaking international barriers with its expertise to develop artists locally and in the global market. Among the extensive star-studded and up-and-coming artists on the roster are: Adri, Anitta, Blessd, Danny Ocean, DannyLux, Elena Rose, Fufu, Izaak, Jesse & Joy, Jesus Mendoza, Junior H, Justin Quiles, Keityn, Kidd Keo, Las Villa, Laura Strada, Le Coco, Lenny Tavarez, LIT Killah, Llane, Los Aptos, Maldy, Maria Becerra, Micro TDH, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Ovy On The Drums, Paulo Londra, Pesado, Sofia Delfino, Sofia Reyes, Rosaly Rubio, The Change, Tiago PZK, Zion & Lennox, among many others.t in

About Trinity Entertainment

Trinity Entertainment is a content production company for television and cinema. We take our work and to the main audiovisual platforms and broadcasters Our services are designed to accompany our partners from creative management to the production, implementation, and postproduction of new original content. We work with passion and professionalism, combining great directors and new talents with a first-class production team, to bring memorable stories to the screen that connect with audiences around the world. www.trinitydp.com

