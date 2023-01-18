Cha Cha Matcha Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Web3 Loyalty Program

The Loyalty Program Introduces a New, Easy Way For People To Earn Online and In-Store, in partnership with Hang

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cha Cha Matcha , the iconic matcha brand, and Hang , the first Web3 powered membership platform that is revolutionizing customer relationships for some of the biggest brands, are excited to partner on the launch of the Cha Cha Matcha Loyalty Program – a first-of-its-kind loyalty program for Matcha lovers. Beginning in March, Cha Cha Matcha customers will be able to earn points and get rewarded in store and online.

The program will have both a free and paid subscription membership option, with paid members receiving an additional 15% discount on all purchases. Members of both programs can earn rewards such as free menu items, exclusive access to partner brand collabs, surprise benefits, tickets to raffles, early access to new products and merch, and more. The top-visiting customer will win a grand prize of an all expenses paid trip to Japan to tour the matcha farms in Uji that supply Cha Cha Matcha.

Unlike traditional loyalty programs, customers will not only be able to use their membership at Cha Cha Matcha, but also with participating partners. With Hang's interoperable technology, brands like Cha Cha Matcha can take what was once a one-sided, one-brand relationship with its customers, and turn it into a multiplayer, multi-brand experience.

"Internally, we have been working on this program with Hang since early 2022, so it's exciting to finally see it come to life and offer Cha Cha customers this unique experience," says Jay Gujjar, CEO of Cha Cha Matcha. "With 9 stores open across NY and LA, along with plans for 6 more in 2023, including our first international cafe, the addition of a loyalty program couldn't come at a better time."

Hang's platform helps Cha Cha Matcha create a seamless experience for customers, without any confusing steps associated with other web3 experiences. For ease of use, customers will be able to add their loyalty pass into their Apple Wallet so that they can easily use it to earn points and redeem their rewards no matter where they are.

The more customers visit Cha Cha to buy their ritual matcha, the more points they will earn, allowing the ability to level up to a higher reward tier, which will unlock higher point earning multipliers and better benefits.

Web3-powered loyalty programs enable brands to unlock a closer relationship with their customers and make them stakeholders in the brand. Customers can also participate more actively through activities like voting on future product launches, collabs, and other decisions that were traditionally one-sided.

Hang's CEO, Matt Smolin, said "The loyalty programs of the past were boring, transactional, and built on closed systems, whereas the loyalty programs of tomorrow will be exciting, community-driven and built on open systems. Cha Cha Matcha is the first brand to officially launch a successful Web3-powered loyalty program, showcasing unique capabilities like seamless brand partnerships and customer ownership that Hang's technology can power."

The program will publicly launch in early 2023, along with the opening of one of the newest Cha Cha Matcha locations. There will be an invite only presale ahead of the public launch, after which customers will be able to sign up online or in store.

About Cha Cha Matcha:

Founded in 2016 in New York City, and quickly winning the hearts of the cool crowd with its instagrammable drinks and made-for-photo-opps shops, Cha Cha Matcha opened with the intention of introducing a feel-good caffiene alternative. Through its iconic pink and green branding and delicious, creative recipes using ceremonial grade matcha sourced in Japan, they continue their efforts to make matcha more approachable and accessible. Cha Cha Matcha currently has 9 locations in New York City and Los Angeles, with plans for brick-and-mortar growth in 2022. For more information visit www.chachamatcha.com .

About Hang:

Hang is the first Web3-powered membership platform that is revolutionizing brand loyalty programs. Founded by two-time founder Matt Smolin, Hang's mission is to help brands easily build a modern loyalty or membership program and establish a closer relationship with their customer base. The company is backed by top-tier investors such as Paradigm, Tiger Global, Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures, Mr. Beast's Night Ventures, Tiffany & Co. 's Alexandre Arnault, and others. To learn more, visit www.hang.xyz or follow the company on Twitter @HangXYZ_ .

View original content:

SOURCE Cha Cha Matcha