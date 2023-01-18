DimeTyd Launches Partnership with Verdi Commerce to Increase Ecommerce Profitability for Leading Consumer Electronics Brands

Proprietary FinOps platform for Amazon vendors announces its partnership with prominent consumer electronics remarketing company.

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, DimeTyd, an automated FinOps platform that offers Amazon vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage, has announced its partnership with Verdi Commerce.

Verdi Commerce is a data-driven remarketing solutions company that partners with consumer electronics, houseware, and appliance brands to repurpose their returned, refurbished, end-of-life and excess inventory via a proprietary business model focused on transparency and circular sustainability.

"We are obsessed with creating unique and transparent value for our brand partners, and DimeTyd's solution further enables our team to do just that, making for a perfect partnership," says Chris Lubick, VP of Business Development & Social Impact at Verdi Commerce.

"This is such an exciting partnership due to the very interesting synergies between the two companies. The core values for both companies are all about adding to bottom line revenue while reducing stress and workload for their partners," says Nathan Smith, Client Success Manager for DimeTyd.

Trusted by over 300 brands globally, DimeTyd strives to simplify Amazon's vendor remittance process, saving many of the world's biggest brands significant time and money (up to 5% of total 1P marketplace transactions per recent studies). DimeTyd executives will work directly with Verdi to make the DimeTyd automated accounting platform available to Verdi's brand base with no upfront costs to the brand.

Through this collaboration, DimeTyd will assist Verdi brands in auditing historical remittance data, tracing back up to 3 years. By leveraging 108 proprietary algorithms, DimeTyd will audit data at PO and line-item level to identify incorrect accounting deductions, shortages, price claims, and overbillings.

Rohan Thambrahalli, Founder and CEO of DimeTyd, is excited about this collaboration and vows to deliver promising results. "We're grateful for this partnership. Aligning with Verdi Commerce makes natural sense, as both companies ultimately focus on increasing customer profitability, unleashing bandwidth by leveraging automation, and increasing cash flow by monetizing under-leveraged assets."

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and seamlessly processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability in the marketplace.

