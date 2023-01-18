Kia Sportage Hybrid Named 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV

First Win for Sportage Hybrid in Competitive Selection Process

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV was recognized as the 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV. This win recognizes the first-ever Sportage Hybrid in its first year of production.

"The Sportage Hybrid delivers a combination of refinement, interior room, and efficiency in a package that is more attractive than ever, and worthy of Edmunds' best-in-segment honors," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With more than 125,000 units sold last year, the Sportage model lineup was our top seller and it's clearly resonating with our customers as much as it is with the experts at Edmunds."

Edmunds editors selected the Sportage Hybrid from among all mainstream and luxury SUV segments as best exemplifying an SUV that is accommodating, capable, comfortable and a strong value.

"The Kia Sportage Hybrid is a great example of why SUVs are now the default choice for American families. It's comfortable, stylish, packed with the latest tech and blessed with a powerful hybrid system. It's also a great value, which makes it an outstanding choice," said Alistair Weaver, Editor-in-Chief, Edmunds.

The Sportage Hybrid paves a new pathway for Kia's electrification efforts, as the third model in an ongoing cadence of electrified offerings guided by Kia's global EV strategy, "Plan S." Its electrified performance comes from a hybrid powertrain combining a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with a 44-kW motor that is rated at an EPA-estimated 43 MPG combined for the FWD variant and 38 MPG combined1 when equipped with available all-wheel-drive2. Working together, the engine and motor produce 227 horsepower.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. See FuelEconomy.gov for more details.

2 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver errors and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

