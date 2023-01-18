REACTIVATE APPOINTS UTOPIA HILL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Industry Veteran to Lead Renewable Energy Company

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactivate, a joint venture between Invenergy and Lafayette Square, is pleased to announce that Utopia Hill has been appointed Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors. Reactivate focuses on developing renewable energy projects that provide impactful benefits to primarily low-to-moderate income and energy transition communities across the country.

Hill previously served as Head of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) at Reactivate and, prior to that role, served as Vice President of Renewables Construction at Invenergy. After beginning her career at General Electric, Hill spent nearly two decades at Invenergy in roles within engineering, procurement and construction and has been involved in over 10,000 MW of renewables projects including wind, solar, and energy storage. Through her decades of project experience, she has been praised by colleagues and industry peers as a focused leader that maintains positive relationships while bringing diverse groups together to execute strategic goals.

"Utopia is the ultimate professional who possesses the desire and expertise needed to continue driving this industry forward," said Jim Murphy, President and Corporate Business Leader at Invenergy. "We are thrilled to continue working with Utopia in this vital role. Her experience and leadership skills will help equitable clean energy development and innovative clean energy solutions."

"Utopia accepts this role as CEO of Reactivate at a time when underserved communities face tremendous challenges given inflation, recession and rising energy costs," said Damien Dwin, Founder and CEO of Lafayette Square. "She brings integrity and thoughtfulness to the mission of generating profits while delivering impact on the lives of underserved people."

"I am humbled and honored to be chosen to lead our diverse, innovative and dynamic team," said Hill. "As someone who grew up in a working-class community that experienced disinvestment and the associated climate and health impacts, I understand the importance of working toward a just and equitable energy future. I look forward to working with industry partners, businesses, and community leaders as we advance the goals of Reactivate."

"Utopia has been very clear conveying her vision to build a clean energy infrastructure, where everyone benefits, not only from the technology, but also from the social economic opportunities that are created as a result of the infrastructure build-out," said Adewale OgunBadejo, Vice President of Workforce Development at GRID Alternatives. "She's not scared to have tough conversations to ensure the work being done is equitable and inclusive, and that there is a real investment in local communities. I don't think there is a better representation of leadership outside of what I've seen organizationally at GRID, than Utopia."

Hill graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. She previously served as the Board Vice-President for the Boys & Girls Club of West Cook County. She also co-founded the employee resource group Black and Brown @ Invenergy. She shares her home with her husband and three teenage children.

About Reactivate

Reactivate, a JV powered by Lafayette Square and Invenergy, is a renewable energy company that develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects to improve the lives of people in low-to-moderate income and energy transition communities across the country. Reactivate's primary focus areas are community solar, small-scale utility, and next generation projects. Reactivate seeks to create positive social and environmental impact in underserved communities by delivering renewable energy, environmental benefits, job opportunities, energy cost savings and opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses.

Learn more about Reactivate by visiting www.reactivate.com.

