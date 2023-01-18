Vantage unveils Supercar Blondie as Brand Ambassador

Supercar Blondie partners with Vantage Markets for financial education

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage International Group Limited ("Vantage" or "Vantage Markets") is pleased to unveil Alexandra Mary Hirschi, of Supercar Blondie, as its Brand Ambassador.

This partnership marks a milestone between an online brokerage with a social media publisher, aimed to use their respective expertise to provide accessible and relevant financial education both on Vantage's platforms and on Supercar Blondie's online education channel, Xplained.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage, says, "We are truly excited to work with Supercar Blondie once again, in a greater capacity as our brand ambassador. Her adventurous attitude, tech-savvy, and global appeal makes her a perfect fit for us to raise Vantage's brand awareness among younger and more discerning audiences. I know her unique presentation style will help demystify trading, and make it approachable and relevant for all."

The social media publisher draws over 1 billion views per month across the group, with over 85 million followers globally. As a leading voice and influence in a traditionally masculine industry, Supercar Blondie engenders Vantage's beliefs in female empowerment, alongside a shared commitment of Vantage towards innovation, and climate action, which is aligned with Vantage's partnership with NEOM McLaren Extreme E.

Alexandra Mary Hirschi says, "I am all for bringing exciting and transformative content to our audience. One of our key goals in 2023 is to empower our audience by providing accessible financial education materials. With that, I'm thrilled to partner with a market leader like Vantage to raise the bar on financial education and strengthen financial literacy for all. Vantage is a company with a big heart, and It's exciting to see the impact we can make together."

This announcement marks a strengthening of the partnership between the two organisations that was first established in 2022 when Supercar Blondie participated in the Blue Carbon initiative in Sardinia, Italy, to formally launch Vantage's corporate ESG journey, and bring awareness to climate change.

About Vantage

Vantage (Vantage International Group Limited) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

