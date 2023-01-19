Coinllectibles collaborates with Apollo Art Auctions on DOTs marrying ancient art with digital content

Buyers and collectors will own the world's first Classical Ancient Art DOT

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce its collaboration with Apollo Arts Auctions in presenting 5 specially chosen fine ancient art pieces together with digital ownership tokens (DOTs). The live bidding for the 5 lots along will begin on Jan 29, 2023 at 12 PM GMT and can be accessed via https://www.coinllectibles.art/en/auction.

About Apollo Art Auctions

Founded by Dr. Ivan Bonchev in 2010, Apollo Art Auctions offers a wide range of art and collectibles for sale including Ancient, Asian and Islamic art, as well as Ancient and Medieval coins.

The auction house based in central London (WC1) regularly offers new catalogues to a large international audience of collectors. Every piece from the auction house undergoes vetting from a panel of consultants and experts and is professionally photographed and catalogued.

With a strong database of 20,000 clients from over 70 countries, Apollo Art Auctions is recognised as a leader in the field of antiquities and pre 16th century art.

"We are pleased to be working with Apollo on these special pieces and believe that the DOT that is attached to each individual piece will support title of ownership and enjoyment for the new owner," says Nancy Wong, Chief Asset Officer at Coinllectibles.

Commenting on its first collaboration with Coinllectibles, Dr Ivan Bonchev at Apollo noted, "We are a dynamic company proud of the innovations we can bring to the traditional Ancient Art market. This is one of the first catalogues in the world to offer NFTs/DOTs of Ancient Art. Apollo Art Auctions and Coinllectibles, are world leaders in digital art markets, came together to work on this collaboration to bring Ancient Art together with world class digital content. Lots 1 to Lot 5 in this catalogue have been specially chosen due to their beauty and fantastic provenance to be partnered with DOTs. The buyer of each lot will receive both the physical and digital assets, which gives ownership over the DOT providing access on both traditional and virtual marketplaces."

For more information on Coinllectibles and the auction, please visit www.coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs). With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

