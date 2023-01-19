Conventus Flower Orthopedics Announces Expansion of its Flex-Thread™ Technology Platform with FDA Clearance of the Ulna Intramedullary Nail System

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventus Flower Orthopedics, an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced they have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the Flex-Thread™ Ulna Intramedullary (IM) Nail System. The Flex-Thread Ulna Nail marks a new application and portfolio expansion to the company's Flex-Thread technology platform.

Flex-Thread™ Ulna Intramedullary Nail System (PRNewswire)

Conventus Flower Orthopedics Announces Expansion of its Flex-Thread™ Platform with FDA Clearance of Ulna IM Nail System

Expected to launch in February 2023, the Flex-Thread Ulna IM Nail is intended for use in the fixation of fractures and osteotomies of the ulna. The first and only flexible, threaded ulna IM nail will be available in a wide range of diameters and lengths.

The Flex-Thread technology platform was introduced in 2021 with the Distal Fibula Nail System. The unique flexible design allows the nail to "flex" as it is inserted into the intramedullary canal, providing ease of insertion and point-contact fixation within the intramedullary canal.

"We are excited to introduce our second system within our Flex-Thread platform. The Flex-Thread Ulna Intramedullary Nail System demonstrates our continued commitment to introducing innovative and differentiated technology to the market," said Brad Niemann, CEO. "With over 650 cases utilizing our Flex-Thread Distal Fibula Nail System, we have seen tremendous results and have been extremely pleased with the adoption of this unique technology. We expect the Flex-Thread Ulna Intramedullary Nail System to be well received and a terrific option for fracture management in the upper extremity market segment."

ABOUT CONVENTUS FLOWER ORTHOPEDICS



Conventus Orthopaedics and Flower Orthopedics, d/b/a Conventus Flower Orthopedics is a privately held medical technology company. Conventus Flower Orthopedics launched the first-to-market flexible, threaded intramedullary distal fibula nail, Flex-Thread™. The company is also known for pioneering the Ready-for-Surgery™ single-use, sterile packaged foot and ankle solutions. With multiple innovative, new products currently in development, Conventus Flower Orthopedics is focused on improving patient outcomes with novel solutions that address unmet needs in the market. For more information about Conventus Flower Orthopedics, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.ConventusFlower.com

Conventus Flower Orthopedics logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conventus Flower Orthopedics