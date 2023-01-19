Cousins Maine Lobster to Launch in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.

Cousins Maine Lobster was founded in 2012 by Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac. The company started franchising in 2014 and now operates 50 locations nationwide. (PRNewswire)

Cousins Maine Lobster Denver will be led by brothers Raj and Rahul Mohan, who joined the Franchise Family in 2020 when they launched in the San Francisco Bay Area. That market rapidly grew to support three food trucks and will soon expand to a brick and mortar location.

"Denver presented an interesting opportunity for us to offer a unique product via a unique method. There is not a lot of lobster availability for consumers in Denver and the market is very food truck friendly. We have already experienced a warm welcoming from breweries and other businesses seeking to partner with us and we are excited to deepen our ties with the community," explained Raj Mohan.

"Raj and Rahul have built an impressive team and infrastructure to support their business in San Francisco and we have no doubt that they will replicate that model in Denver," explained Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder Sabin Lomac, who will attend the grand opening. "Their steady growth has been strategic and they have been innovative partners for us to work with to expand our brand and nationwide."

Cousins Maine Lobster Grand Opening

Saturday, January 28

11:30am - 8:30pm

Joyride Brewing Company

2501 Sheridan Boulevard

Edgewater, CO 80214

FMI: https://www.facebook.com/CMLDenver

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Founded in 2012 by real-life cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with a food truck and a shared vision to extend the highest-quality Maine lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible. After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim & Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to over 40 cities nationwide. For more information on Cousins Maine Lobster franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/ or call 207-387-2707.

