Michigan Students Plan School Choice Celebration at State Capitol for January 26

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For some students across Michigan, their futures turned from bleak to bright the minute they stepped foot into their new schools. Next week, students who benefited from the state's growing school choice options are sharing their inspirational stories at a high-energy rally at the State Capitol in Lansing.

The event will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Heritage Hall of the Michigan Capitol (100 North Capitol Avenue in Lansing). More than 200 participants are expected to attend.

Hosted by Michigan School Choice Coalition, the event will include student remarks and performances; in addition, participating schools will provide information to parents at booths set up in the Hall. The celebration is open to the press and the public.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Wolverine State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.

"For decades, Michigan has been a national leader in providing families with a variety of unique and effective options for their children's education, but families across our state still need practical information about the education options available for their children," said Amy Dunlap, director of family engagement, marketing, and legislative advocacy of Michigan International Prep School and the event's organizer. "This event will educate even more parents about our state's school choice offerings, while celebrating the transformational benefits of K–12 school choice."

The Michigan School Choice Coalition is comprised of K–12 education groups including P.A.C.E. (Parent Advocates for Choice in Education), MAPSA (Michigan Association of Public School Academies), Mackinac Center for Public Policy, GLEP (Great Lakes Education Project), National Coalition for Public School Options, Michigan Catholic Conference, and Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools which are 501c3 nonprofit organizations.

The January 26 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

In addition to this event, 765 public and private schools in Michigan will host independent events and activities during NSCW. These schools enroll an estimated 257,161 students across all grade levels.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children. The Week is a charitable program of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. NSCW events are educational in nature and are not designed to influence the introduction, passage, or defeat of any legislation or specific policy proposals.

