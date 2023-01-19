Scratch Hires Steven Tamm as CTO.

Tamm, previously CTO of Salesforce, Brings Deep Experience Building and Scaling Enterprise SaaS Platforms

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch Financial Inc., a fintech company that provides simple patient financing and payment solutions for healthcare providers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Steven Tamm as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Tamm previously spent 18 years with Salesforce, most recently as CTO, where he helped grow the company into one of the largest cloud-based enterprise software companies in the world. Steven's experience at Salesforce runs the gamut from Core Engineering, application development, architecture, technical strategy, and more.

Scratch's hiring of Tamm reflects his and the Company's shared view that payments and financial services in the healthcare industry are in need of dramatic improvement and that the key to solving this problem is better technology. Just as Salesforce revolutionized the way businesses manage their sales pipeline, Scratch hopes to revolutionize the way patients and pet owners pay for care.

"We're thrilled to have a highly regarded industry veteran like Steven joining our leadership team at this pivotal moment in our growth story," said John Keatley, CEO and Co-Founder at Scratch. "Steven brings a unique combination of strategic leadership and deep technical knowledge that will help us accelerate our rate of growth and position us for long-term industry leadership."

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the team at Scratch" said Steven Tamm. "While the Company already has achieved strong traction with their core products in certain markets, I see vast potential in the years ahead as additional functionality is added to the platform and we enter new markets."

Steven will take on responsibility for all of Scratch's Technology-related functions, build a world class team, and serve as a member of the Company's leadership team.

Scratch is a financial technology company connecting patients and medical practices in the care now, pay later economy. Medical practices of every size—from Independents to large consolidators, use Scratch's platform to operationalize payments and better connect to patients. Scratch aims to bring medical care access to humans and pets alike, so all can live healthy, happy lives. For more information about Scratch, visit www.scratchpay.com or https://www.facebook.com/ScratchFinancial

