"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" New Players Including Alessandro Delpi Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut in the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the JUVENTUS Official Campaign from Friday, January 20th. The campaign will feature Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

The campaign will include a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and much more. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for details.

JUVENTUS Selection Transfer

Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit debut as new players in this Transfer! This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 SSR player is guaranteed on Step 3 and 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

The JUVENTUS Selection: Zedane Step-Up Transfer, JUVENTUS Selection: Davi Step-Up Transfer, JUVENTUS Selection: Alessandro Delpi Step-Up Transfer and more will be held at the same time.

Dreamball Exchange

JUVENTUS home, away, and keeper kits are now available in the Dreamball Exchange!

Chinese New Year: Daily Scenarios

Users can play these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Be sure to play for a chance to receive the following items.

Shot-Specific Black Ball (SSR) +3

Dribble-specific Black Ball (SSR) +3

Block-specific Black Ball (N) +3

And more

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China) Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48 Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM



© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

