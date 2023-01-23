Cox Mobile Separates from the Flock with 'Annie' in their New Ad Campaign

Cox Mobile Separates from the Flock with 'Annie' in their New Ad Campaign

Cox Mobile celebrates our differences and does things differently, just like Annie.

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications' new mobile phone service, Cox Mobile, is excited to announce the national introduction of its first advertising campaign that celebrates the individuality in all of us. The star of the campaign is Annie, a CGI sheep who sees the world a little differently - just like we all do.

Annie, the CGI sheep, does things a little differently, just like Cox Mobile. (PRNewswire)

Annie's personality was developed as the perfect intersection of the Cox Mobile brand and their customers' values. She's kind, honest, purposeful, and independent, a champion of individuality and the epitome of Cox Mobile's "we're different because you're different." Annie represents Cox Mobile's customer-focused approach to mobile plans, where customers only pay for the data they need and can change plans at any time if those needs change.

"We recognize that our customers don't want a "one-size-fits-all" mobile experience from their provider" said Mark Lawson, executive vice president, chief marketing and sales officer at Cox Communications. "We created Annie to represent Cox Mobile's commitment to providing a better, more individualized mobile experience."

To embrace her uniqueness, Annie sports a signature lightning bolt "tattoo" on her wool. It's a visual representation of celebrating what makes each customer different — and what inspires us to do things a little differently too.

"We think there's something about Annie that everyone can relate to. She embodies our brand commitment to bring people closer together and celebrate our differences," said Catherine Borda de Castro, assistant vice president of convergence and marketing at Cox Communications. "We're looking forward to sharing more of Annie's story with our customers and continuing to provide the flexible solutions they need."

Cox announced the nationwide launch of Cox Mobile at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data plans designed with their needs and budget in mind – Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited. Customers also have access to a network with unbeatable 5G reliability, as well as the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home and with more than 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wifi hotspots.

Customers interested in learning more about Cox Mobile can visit their nearest Cox retail store, go directly to www.cox.com/mobile, or give us a call at 1-800-234-3993.

Note: Annie is a CGI sheep who wanted to get a computer-generated "tattoo" on her wool – no real, live sheep or other animals were used in the creation of this campaign.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Cox Communications Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cox Communications