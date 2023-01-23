InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design for Diaper Securement Tabs (MHO-223)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an easier way to see diaper tabs when changing a baby, especially at night," said one of two inventors, from El Reno, Okla., "so we invented the GLO TABS. Our design minimizes disturbances caused by turning on bright lights when changing a baby."

The invention provides an improved design for diaper securement tabs. In doing so, it increases visibility when changing the diaper. As a result, it eliminates the need to turn on a bright light. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

