Metropolitan Club appoints Doug Bolton to new position as president

COVINGTON, Ky., January 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Club has named Doug Bolton as its new president, a new position for the Club.

Doug Bolton

With gorgeous 360-degree views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and 70% of profits donated to charities in the community, the Metropolitan Club is recognized as the region's leading business and social Club aimed at uniting diverse leaders to make a difference in our community.

Bolton brings his admiration of the hospitality industry to his new role – he served as the volunteer chair of the Club's Board of Governors more than a decade ago. He also brings three decades of community engagement and business leadership to the Club. He was editor and publisher of the region's business journal, the Cincinnati Business Courier, for nearly 15 years. He led the region's largest commercial real estate services and property management firm, Cushman & Wakefield. And for the last five years, he's helped create a solution to fix Greater Cincinnati's volunteer decline by creating a guide to volunteering and a matching platform for nonprofit board service. He also recently edited and authored a book about the nation's troubled volunteer ecosystem.

As part of a reorganization, Bolton will assume full financial and operational responsibility for the Club and becomes the only employee who reports to the Club's six-person board of directors. The Metropolitan Club operates largely for the benefit of the community, with 70 percent of its net surplus and 100 percent of the net contributions to its annual Metropolitan Award program being donated to local charitable organizations.

"We are extremely pleased to have Doug joining our team," said Dorothy Air, chair of the Club's board of directors. "He is a proven community leader and is just the right person to continue the Club's reputation for excellence and to take the Club in exciting directions."

The Club was founded in 1991 to connect Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati business leaders with a modern business and social Club. The Club has a support-services agreement with Commonwealth Hotels LLC, the 1,600-employee Covington, Ky.-based company that manages 50 branded full-service and select-service hotels with nearly 7500 rooms.

While using its event and dining services to continue to build bridges between leaders, communities and organizations across the Tri-State, recent strategic planning has led the Club to focus on creating programmatic opportunities for its members to tap into one or more focus areas – business matters, community matters and belonging matters.

"I am excited about the mission of the Club – uniting diverse leaders to make a difference in our community," said Bolton. "There is amazing opportunity to build on the Club's loyal membership, while positioning our values and quality brand to a growing audience in a post-pandemic world. Leading the Club gives me a platform to continue the work I've been doing in the community, whether with Cincinnati Cares, Movers & Makers, Social Venture Partners, the Cincinnati Rotary Club, the Economics Center, the Boy Scouts and the nearly 700 local nonprofits in the Cincinnati Cares network."

Bolton has a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky. He spent nearly 30 years in the media business before being recruited to become a partner in what is now Cushman & Wakefield. In 2018, he joined local tech entrepreneur Craig Young in building Cincinnati Cares, now the region's most popular way to find a way to help. He has been a member of the Rotary Club of Cincinnati for more than 20 years and will become its annual volunteer president beginning July 1. He will continue in a senior adviser role with Cincinnati Cares, while also continuing as volunteer board chair of Movers & Makers Publishing, the nonprofit that publishes the 10,000-subscription Movers & Makers weekly digital newsletter and monthly print magazine.

The cost of membership at the Metropolitan starts at $88 per month. Members at the Metropolitan Club not only are supporting the nonprofit community with their membership, but they get access to a network of nearly 1,000 community leaders and social and business functions that can help them in whatever stage of life they are. The 10,000-square-foot club on the top floor of the RiverCenter II office building on the Covington, Ky., riverfront gives its members access to casual gatherings to fine dining as well as work and meeting spaces for individuals to groups as large as 500. The facility can accommodate seated food and beverage events as large as 325, and weddings – with a dance floor and other typical features – with as many as 220 guests.

